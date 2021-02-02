Health
Australia and New Zealand specific child head injury guidelines have been created
The first set of clinical guidelines for head injuries in children in Australia and New Zealand was developed by a network of professionals based at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI).
Developed by the International Joint Emergency Department (PREDICT) Pediatrics Research and published in Emergency Medicine Australia, the guidelines enable emergency department clinicians to best diagnose and treat children. Head Injure while reducing unnecessary exposure to radiation from CT scans. It also addresses head injuries in children with underlying problems such as bleeding disorders.
Matthew Salter took his son Jacob, 15, at the end of last year, to the emergency department of a major hospital after knocking on his head in a BMX crash.
“Jacob tried a bike trick on one of his local BMX trucks, but he landed at the wrong time and crashed first,” he said. “When my wife and I arrived at the scene, I was worried that the visor in his helmet had been broken and he was suffering and had a concussion.
“When we arrived at the hospital, he vomited several times to rule out his head. Injury He underwent a CT scan and was observed overnight. “
Under the new head injury guidelines, Jacob met several risk factors for CT scans and observations.
Salter said he was relieved to know that these guidelines are in place to ensure that all children receive the same treatment, regardless of where they live in Australia.
Professor Franz Bubble, professor of emergency research at the MCRI group, said in Australia and New Zealand clinicians have the best way to treat individual children under the age of 18 who come to the emergency department with mild to moderate head injuries. He said there were no specific guidelines to help make the decision.
“We need to rule out bleeding in the brain, but we don’t want to order CT scans unnecessarily because it increases the child’s lifetime radiation exposure,” he said.
“The lack of standardized guidelines meant that children were receiving different care depending on where they were seen. Widespread dissemination of these guidelines will change that.”
Following an extensive search and evaluation of international guidelines such as those used in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, the PREDICT Working Group has developed 71 recommendations and imaging / observation algorithms related to Australian and New Zealand settings. .. The new guidelines cover patient triage, diagnostic imaging, observation and admission, transfer, discharge, and follow-up.
Head injuries are one of the most common reasons children go to the emergency department.
In Australia and New Zealand Head injury There are CT scans of all severity. Traumatic brain injury is rare, but post-persistent concussion symptoms affect more than one-third.
Professor Stuart Darjeel, a Cure Kids Chair at the University of Auckland’s Child Health Research and a pediatric emergency doctor at Starship Children’s Hospital in New Zealand, said: Traumatic brain injury To Children Seemingly minor injuries can be difficult and have been the focus of research in emergency departments around the world for the past 15 years.
He said there was practical variability in the management of pediatric head injuries across Australia and New Zealand.
The PREDICT working group that developed the guidelines included emergency physicians, pediatricians, neurologists, neurosurgeons, radiologists, sports medicine physicians, neuropsychologists, GPs, emergency physicians, and nurses.
