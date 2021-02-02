San Diego County COVID-19 recorded lows for the first time in two months.No new deaths reported





San Diego (CNS)-Public health authorities in San Diego County have reported 1,082 COVID-19 infections (the fewest new cases in more than two months) with no additional deaths. According to the San Diego County Health and Welfare Department, the county’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is currently 239,124, with deaths remaining at 2,619. The 1,082 cases reported on Monday were the lowest daily total since 30 November, but on Monday there were more than 1,000 new cases for 62 consecutive days. Of the 11,027 tests reported, 10% were positive for COVID-19, with a 14-day moving average of 8.5%. Most recently, by January 13, the average was over 13%. The county reported 342 new hospitalizations on Monday, but hospitalizations continue to decline overall. County health officials said 1,303 people in the area’s hospital were being treated for the virus as of Monday. Of the people in the intensive care unit, 392 increased by 12 from Sunday. The COVID-19 hospitalization record of 1,804 has declined since it was set on January 12. Over the last two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by 23%. The ICU admission record for coronavirus patients (438) was set on January 20, but has been declining slowly since then, with the exception of the upheaval on Monday. As of Monday, there were 37 staffed beds and over 1,000 new cases for 63 consecutive days. Eleven new community outbreaks were reported on Monday, six in a business environment, three in a daycare / kindergarten / childcare environment, one in a government agency, and one in a faith-based organization. Last week, 57 outbreaks related to 340 infections were reported. The county received more than 497,600 vaccinations and more than 320,600. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said there was a normal delay in reporting the numbers, but 1.9% of the county’s population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated and demand remains high. The fourth immunization superstation in San Diego County is scheduled to open on Tuesday at the Grossmont Center shopping mall in La Mesa. The Walkup Clinic provides vaccinations from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays. Up to 1,000 doses are given daily, but the site operated by Sharp HealthCare has a daily capacity of 5,000. The location of the Grossmont Center will replace the site Sharp HealthCare, which was operated on Wakarusa Street. Appointments made for the site will be transferred to the mall’s super station. Other immunization superstations in San Diego County are open at Chula Vista’s former Sears store, Petco Park and California State University San Marcos. Clinics in many other small counties also vaccinate people throughout the region. Vaccination reservations can be made at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.. The site also contains a map of where the vaccines are distributed. The Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District allow free rides on buses and trolleys to get in and out of vaccination appointments. Riders simply need to print out a confirmation email for the vaccine reservation for the day or display it on their smartphone. Fletcher said the East County Super Station was working this week, but didn’t announce the date or location. The county-adjusted case rate is 49.6 new cases per 100,000 population. Cases must be less than 7 per 100,000 in order to be dropped into the more tolerant red layer of the state’s four-level reopening plan.

