PCOS and Acne — What You Need to Know

Determining the cause of acne can be a daunting task, but discovering that there is no ultimate solution from a myriad of topical treatments can be even more emotionally burdensome.That’s common Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and acne.. This condition is more common than people think, in addition to irregular menstruation, excessive hair growth, weight gain, etc. Also It puts a heavy burden on the skin.

“PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a common disorder in young women with overproduction of male hormones or androgens.” Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Ife Rodney,Is called. “Hormonal imbalances cause painful irregular periods and the development of ovarian cysts, hence the name. PCOS is a major cause of infertility in women.” But it is. It also appears physically, says Dr. Rodney. “In addition to infertility, PCOS increases the risk of various health problems such as acne, weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease,” she continues.

So, to better explain it, TZR uses three knowledgeable dermatologists to help you understand the effects of PCOS on the skin, how to distinguish its symptoms from traditional acne, and when you are in that condition. I explained the procedure of treatment when I am alive.

How does PCOS affect the skin?

by Dr. Corey Hartman, Dermatologist Women with PCOS, the founder of the Skin Wellness Dermatology Department in Birmingham, Alabama, have an increased male hormone called androgens, which causes the body to produce excess sebum and clog pores. “Cystic prurigo is very common in people with PCOS and can be painful and itchy as the infection penetrates deep into the layers of the skin.” Dr. Marina Pered, a New York City dermatologist To tell. But that’s not all. “It can also lead to insulin resistance, which causes thick plaques in the neck, groin, under the breast, and under the arms called hyperpigmentation and acanthosis nigricans,” Dr. Hartmann shares. “PCOS increases facial and body hair growth and causes scalp hair loss. Skin tags and seborrheic dermatitis are also associated with PCOS.”

Can PCOS be treated like traditional acne?

“Most commonly, acne caused by PCOS is treated with oral contraceptives because it helps balance the hormones that cause acne relapse,” says Dr. Peled. “Although traditional methods of hormonal prurigo can be used to treat this type of acne, it is definitely difficult to treat because it is deeper in the skin than surface acne.”

But you’ll probably need an expert, says Dr. Hartmann. “PCOS requires co-treatment with an obstetrician and gynecologist to regulate hormone levels and normalize the menstrual cycle, and in some cases endocrinologists to gain control of insulin resistance and diabetes. “Masu,” says Dr. Hartmann. “When metabolic syndrome is better controlled, conventional topical treatment More effective for acne and excessive hair growth. “

However, that does not mean that topical products are completely ineffective. “Acne caused by PCOS can be controlled with products containing retinol that can increase cell turnover and help scarring, but it can be harsh and irritating, so weeks It’s best to start with a one-time use, “says Dr. Peled. “You can also look for products that contain benzoyl peroxide that reduces the bacteria that cause acne on the skin, or prescription drugs like Accutane. If you have acne scars, you can treat them with laser resurfing or a chemical peel. And that’s not all. “Traditional acne treatments like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide may also help,” says Dr. Rodney.

How do you know that your acne is caused by PCOS?

“Acne is just one of the many ways PCOS offers,” says Dr. Rodney. “Hormonal acne usually appears on the chin, chin, and neck, but normal acne can occur anywhere on the face.” However, hormonal acne can be found in women who do not have PCOS. “These women may experience monthly flares with their acne,” she continues. “PCOS can cause other symptoms such as weight gain and irregular menstruation.” You may also be able to say that you have PCOS based on your skin’s response to topical treatment. .. “PCOS acne does not respond well to over-the-counter acne treatments,” says Dr. Rodney. “PCOS acne develops into deep, painful cysts that can leave scars.”

PCOS relief

“There is no cure for PCOS, but there are some steps you can take to relieve its symptoms,” says Dr. Rodney. “For beginners, a combination of diet, exercise, and stress relief may help.” Oral contraceptives are often used to treat PCOS and its associated symptoms, but they improve the appearance of the skin and suffer from PCOS. If so, Dr. Pered says there are certain products that can help a little. Especially those containing components such as benzoyl peroxide and ceramide.

