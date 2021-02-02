Health
PCOS and Acne — What You Need to Know
Determining the cause of acne can be a daunting task, but discovering that there is no ultimate solution from a myriad of topical treatments can be even more emotionally burdensome.That’s common Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and acne.. This condition is more common than people think, in addition to irregular menstruation, excessive hair growth, weight gain, etc. Also It puts a heavy burden on the skin.
“PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a common disorder in young women with overproduction of male hormones or androgens.” Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Ife Rodney,Is called. “Hormonal imbalances cause painful irregular periods and the development of ovarian cysts, hence the name. PCOS is a major cause of infertility in women.” But it is. It also appears physically, says Dr. Rodney. “In addition to infertility, PCOS increases the risk of various health problems such as acne, weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease,” she continues.
So, to better explain it, TZR uses three knowledgeable dermatologists to help you understand the effects of PCOS on the skin, how to distinguish its symptoms from traditional acne, and when you are in that condition. I explained the procedure of treatment when I am alive.
How does PCOS affect the skin?
by Dr. Corey Hartman, Dermatologist Women with PCOS, the founder of the Skin Wellness Dermatology Department in Birmingham, Alabama, have an increased male hormone called androgens, which causes the body to produce excess sebum and clog pores. “Cystic prurigo is very common in people with PCOS and can be painful and itchy as the infection penetrates deep into the layers of the skin.” Dr. Marina Pered, a New York City dermatologist To tell. But that’s not all. “It can also lead to insulin resistance, which causes thick plaques in the neck, groin, under the breast, and under the arms called hyperpigmentation and acanthosis nigricans,” Dr. Hartmann shares. “PCOS increases facial and body hair growth and causes scalp hair loss. Skin tags and seborrheic dermatitis are also associated with PCOS.”
Can PCOS be treated like traditional acne?
“Most commonly, acne caused by PCOS is treated with oral contraceptives because it helps balance the hormones that cause acne relapse,” says Dr. Peled. “Although traditional methods of hormonal prurigo can be used to treat this type of acne, it is definitely difficult to treat because it is deeper in the skin than surface acne.”
But you’ll probably need an expert, says Dr. Hartmann. “PCOS requires co-treatment with an obstetrician and gynecologist to regulate hormone levels and normalize the menstrual cycle, and in some cases endocrinologists to gain control of insulin resistance and diabetes. “Masu,” says Dr. Hartmann. “When metabolic syndrome is better controlled, conventional topical treatment More effective for acne and excessive hair growth. “
However, that does not mean that topical products are completely ineffective. “Acne caused by PCOS can be controlled with products containing retinol that can increase cell turnover and help scarring, but it can be harsh and irritating, so weeks It’s best to start with a one-time use, “says Dr. Peled. “You can also look for products that contain benzoyl peroxide that reduces the bacteria that cause acne on the skin, or prescription drugs like Accutane. If you have acne scars, you can treat them with laser resurfing or a chemical peel. And that’s not all. “Traditional acne treatments like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide may also help,” says Dr. Rodney.
How do you know that your acne is caused by PCOS?
“Acne is just one of the many ways PCOS offers,” says Dr. Rodney. “Hormonal acne usually appears on the chin, chin, and neck, but normal acne can occur anywhere on the face.” However, hormonal acne can be found in women who do not have PCOS. “These women may experience monthly flares with their acne,” she continues. “PCOS can cause other symptoms such as weight gain and irregular menstruation.” You may also be able to say that you have PCOS based on your skin’s response to topical treatment. .. “PCOS acne does not respond well to over-the-counter acne treatments,” says Dr. Rodney. “PCOS acne develops into deep, painful cysts that can leave scars.”
PCOS relief
“There is no cure for PCOS, but there are some steps you can take to relieve its symptoms,” says Dr. Rodney. “For beginners, a combination of diet, exercise, and stress relief may help.” Oral contraceptives are often used to treat PCOS and its associated symptoms, but they improve the appearance of the skin and suffer from PCOS. If so, Dr. Pered says there are certain products that can help a little. Especially those containing components such as benzoyl peroxide and ceramide.
Only products selected by the Zoe Report editorial team are included. However, if you purchase an item from the link in this article, you may receive a portion of your sales.
Buy PCOS Relief:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]