What We Learned from Past Influenza Pandemics | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Common influenza virus strains change each year. Therefore, health officials recommend that you get the flu vaccine every year.on Rare opportunityHowever, the strain deviates in a way that leads to the spread of the influenza pandemic.

A Pandemic It happens when the virus affects a large number of people in some regions and countries. Pandemics have always been part of human history and have resurfaced several times over the centuries, as was the case with the bubonic plague that first arrived in Europe. 14th century..

Entrust plague bodies to a plague pit communal graveyard-Great Plague of London, 1665. (Getty Images / Universal History Archive / Contributor)

Influenza pandemic, in particular, has influenced American history since the early 20th century, when the “Spanish flu” settled in 1918. A particularly virulent strain of common influenza A has infected more than 500 million people worldwide. Killed an estimated 50 million people — 675,000 in the United States alone.

1918 “Spanish flu”

The Spanish flu is considered the most deadly influenza pandemic in modern history. One reason for this is the high mortality rate of otherwise healthy young people (under 5 years and 20-40 years).While the virus strain has been Widely studiedThe reason for this is still relatively unknown, except for the fact that it was a strain that was sufficiently different in the general population that there was little or no innate immunity to it.

The St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during an American cold epidemic. 1918 (Getty Images / Universal History Archive / Contributor)

At the time of the pandemic, no vaccine was created / available to prevent infection. The only step that medical professionals can recommend to people to limit their spread is Same measures It is still recommended today to stop the spread of COVID-19. Quarantine, social distance, wash hands, disinfect the surface and wear a mask in case of illness or potential illness.

Scientists say thanks to the preserved lung tissue of 1918 flu victims found in a small village in Alaska Synthesize a specific part of the virus And learn a lot about how it works. A virus similar to the 1918 flu may reappear, but a CDC study published in the 2005 issue Science, I was able to figure out the best way to prevent, fight and contain it if it happened. Vaccines and antivirals that have been shown to be effective against specific strains are currently available and may help control such viruses.

1957-58 “Asian cold” pandemic

In the winter of 1957, a new strain of influenza A called H2N2 appeared in East Asia. By mid-June 1 million people It is infected in India and was thought to have a global impact, including the United States.

November 5, 1957, November 6, 1957; Denver Post employees are vaccinated against influenza (Getty Images / Denver Post)

This strain is derived from the avian influenza virus. Like the 1918 flu, this variability has never circulated among the population, making it more toxic and dead than the average flu. 1.1 million people Between 1957 and 1958, there were 116,000 people worldwide and 116,000 in the United States. That said, the virus’s mortality rate was 0.3%, so it wasn’t considered as deadly as the 1918 flu.

By the time the virus invaded the Northern Hemisphere from late spring to early summer, targeted vaccines were not yet available and the virus was able to gain momentum.However, vaccine deployment will take place quickly in early fall and by November. 40 million people Having been vaccinated in the United States, she was able to delay the spread of the infection, even as the infection increased as the children returned to school.

The presence of the annual influenza vaccine is one of the clear differences between the 1918 flu and the 1957-58 flu, and mortality seems to reflect that.To date, vaccines Best defense Against another influenza outbreak.

2009 “swine flu” pandemic

Students recovering from A / H1N1 flu donate plasma, Xi’an, China-November 20 (Getty Images / China Photo)

New strain of influenza A (H1N1) pdm09 Appearance It crossed the globe rapidly in the United States in the spring of 2009. Especially unusual is that it was composed of a combination of genes that was not previously found in humans and animals. It also spread rapidly among the younger generation who had never previously been exposed to the H1N1 strain of influenza.

The vaccine strains were so different from the influenza virus that was prevalent at the time that the available vaccines did not appear to provide much protection. A Monovalent vaccine Because the strain was finally developed and released, but not until the second wave came in the fall of 2009. April 2010According to the CDC, when the pandemic was nearly blown away, there were 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths in the United States.

Swine flu was more deadly to infants and people under the age of 65, with only an estimated .001 to .007% of the world’s population dying as a result.Still, it affected a multifaceted government Pandemic support program This serves as a guideline for future pandemics that may occur in the United States. Perhaps most importantly, it emphasizes the importance of prevention and early detection as the key to containment.