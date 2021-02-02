It’s a sin and should be the inspiration needed to end a new HIV infection within 10 years-Angela Reiner

I’m not the only one who saw Russell T. Davis’s amazing new drama “It’s A Sin” on Friday’s last two nights and said that my emotions were everywhere.

This wonderful show not only opened the lid of a shameful chapter in our country’s history that hasn’t been told for a long time, but like all the good storytelling, stirs something in all of us and makes us It has the power to make you decide to end the HIV epidemic is one-off.

The show captures the pain, struggle, and horrific stigma faced by people diagnosed with HIV. Many develop AIDS and sadly die.

But some allies dared to solidarity with the affected people. I was incredibly impressed that Lydia West character Jill Narder captured this. It shows a selfless determination to help these young men who were afraid of their lives.

When it comes to HIV, it’s still important to speak up and challenge false information.

It is still prevalent in stigma, despite significant advances in the fight against HIV, although HIV diagnosis is likely to consist of daily medication and the ability to lead a long and healthy life. Because there is.

In just a few decades, HIV has now become manageable from the death penalty for many, but for the vast majority of people, this progress has largely passed them.



That’s why I’m still proud that my first (and certainly not the last!) Pride in London was marching with the HIV charity Terrence Higgins Trust. Despite advances in science, I was horrified to find that almost half of British adults do not want to kiss someone who lives with HIV. Let’s clarify this. There is no risk of kissing or saliva infection.

I am enthusiastic about politics and passion. That day, people living with HIV shouted from the roof that they couldn’t get the virus. We should not stop until we hear the call.

The overflow of emotions and the warm words that follow are sins that hit our screen. Must be tied to action.

It is often this horror that about 6,700 people still living with HIV in the UK are unaware of their condition and are blocking them.

Therefore, I took my own HIV test during the National HIV Test Week.

why? Not only does everyone need to know their status, but because the Terence Higgins Trust wrote to me saying that for many they can do small things to break the huge stigma. is.

If my exam encourages only one other person to do the same, I take the exam once a year. The test takes only a few minutes, can be done privately and is free. In fact, this week, anyone living in the UK can order a free test kit and do it at home.

The LGBT + community has made me feel welcomed since I was a teenager who made me feel like an “outsider.” As a result, we are proud of the party’s history of advocating LGBT + equality by abolishing the Tories. Homophobia has plagued our school for decades, and the toxic section 28 that allowed the minister to finally ensure that antiretrovirals were deployed in the NHS.





When I was a Shadow Education Secretary, I can’t be more proud to be able to lead the party’s responsibility to ensure LGBT + comprehensive relationships and sex education lessons for all young people in the UK. was.

All this progress has helped turn the HIV dial and by 2030 it will be possible to end new HIV infections. It is determined to be fully supported and provided by Keir Starmer, myself, and other Labor parties. It will be realized by the government.

To get there, we need to eradicate inequality, end HIV-related stigma, provide HIV testing, and support important front-line services to educate young people about sexual health.

Despite a totally tragic storyline, the battle that the characters in It’s A Sin show is all about writing the final history of the HIV epidemic in the UK by ending a new case of HIV within 10 years. It should give us inspiration and determination.

And it now begins with everyone testing for HIV and “giving a finger to HIV” this national HIV testing week.

Angela Rayner is a Shadow First Secretary and Deputy Labor Party Leader. Order a free HIV self-test kit from the Terrence Higgins Trust. It is available from the It Starts With Me website. startwithme.org.uk..