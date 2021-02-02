According to one study, the rapidly prevailing variants in the UK can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.





It is now known that some B.1.1.7 coronaviruses in the United Kingdom also have an E484K mutation. British researchers reviewed the 214,159 genome of the coronavirus sequenced by the UK as of January 26 to look for new mutations. In that report, the UK Public Health Service mutated the E484K. Since that analysis, many of these viruses have been revealed. NextStrain, a website where scientists collect and analyze the coronavirus genome, Identify 16 B.1.1.7 variants with the E484K mutation. These B.1.1.7 coronaviruses acquired mutations thanks to random copy errors as they propagated in the human body. The evolutionary tree of coronavirus suggests that 15 variants are derived from one common ancestor that acquired the E484K mutation. On the other hand, the 16th variant seems to have acquired the same mutation on its own. In a report on Monday, Christian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California, said whether the E484K mutation would not only make these coronaviruses more contagious, but also more resistant to vaccines. Said that it is still impossible to say. “It’s too early to guess if that will happen, so we have to wait for the data,” he said. Avoiding antibodies does not mean that other mutants do the same, just because the E484K mutation helps the first B.1351 mutant found in South Africa. This is because mutations have no fixed effect. The effect of a single new mutation on the virus depends on the other mutations that the variant already has. But, Report posted online on TuesdayRajiv Gupta, a virologist at the University of Cambridge, and his colleagues reported an experiment performed to address this very question. They combined the E484K mutation with other important mutations found in the first B.1.1.7 mutant found in the United Kingdom. The addition of the E484K mutation made it difficult for the antibody to block the virus. Researchers wrote that they “observed a significant loss of neutralization.” However, Dr. Gupta and his colleagues used antibodies taken from people who received only the first of the two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It is not yet known if the B.1.1.7 mutant, E484K, with the new mutation can evade antibodies after complete vaccination.

