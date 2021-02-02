Current surges make contact tracking of COVID-19 more difficult in Yolo County





Both contact tracing and COVID-19 death tracking help inform Yolo County public health guidelines. Contact tracing Convenient tool To identify and contact people who may have been infected with COVID-19, local authorities have explained that the current California contact tracing database is experiencing difficulties catching up with the current surge. I will. A University of California, Davis Use contact tracing to “[…] Locations where the risk of developing COVID-19 may increase. ” Yolo County spokesman Jenny Tan explained that while the county uses contact tracing as a resource to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, data is often incomplete and difficult to obtain. “We’re doing contact tracing. We’re definitely looking at where these people work or what they’ve done, but we know exactly where someone got COVID-19. That’s difficult, “Tan said. “It’s sometimes hard for people to say whether they’re working or going to a rally. In addition, data from the state. [databases] Often incomplete. There are only a few required questions in contact tracing, so many choose to say they don’t want or don’t know. ” Tan also Reportable Disease Information Exchange in California The (CalREDIE) system is another issue because it was not designed to handle the scale of the added data. Tan also explained that many regions have multiple local data sources and different programs and clinics perform different types of tests, contributing to the lack of transparency. “One of the problems was that the state system, the CalREDIE system, was not intended to be used at that level,” Tan said. “It was a program that was available when COVID-19 first started. Thousands (if not millions) of data points are added daily to the system throughout the state. So there are problems that arise from it, and there are many ways to get data, spreadsheets, etc. “ In addition to contact tracing, Yolo County also counts COVID-19 deaths to track the spread of the virus. Gina Moya, Chief Deputy Coroner of Yolo County, said in an email that the death of COVID-19 has been reported to the Yolo County Public Health Service. Jim Provenza, supervisor of Yolo County District 4, explained in an email that all available data will be considered in developing local public health guidelines. “All the information the county receives will be provided to the board to help us develop policies,” Provenza said. “For example, outbreaks could be traced back to private parties and unrelated family gatherings, so preventative efforts focused on large gatherings. The surge in current cases makes tracing more difficult. It has become. “ Created by: Rachel Shay — [email protected]

