Watch Live-Governor Little Announces Battle of Idaho COVID-19

Boise, Idaho — Governor of Idaho, Brad Little, warns that the fight against the virus isn’t over, but responds to new infections and a declining hospitalization trend with COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Moved to alleviate. Idaho has moved from stage 2 to stage 3 of its coronavirus resumption plan, and the governor announced in a speech Tuesday morning. On the new stage, the gathering size limit will be increased from 10 to 50 people. Religious and political expression, education, and healthcare activities are exempt from group size restrictions, similar to sporting events, as long as the organizer follows the Idaho Board of Education’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Little said. Stated. “This is not a signal to give up our collective good intentions. We need to be vigilant,” Little said. State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn repeatedly alerted the governor, despite saying he was encouraged by the “dramatic depression” in the case. “Today we see a decrease in the number of people who need to be admitted to the hospital,” she said. “Comparing to late December, we can see how people are recognized. We are not outside the forest, but we have seen a significant decline since then.” But Hahn warned that the state’s vaccination deployment was still in its infancy. The Governor’s announcement came the day after the state expanded its vaccine eligibility to over 65 years of age.Vaccine slots for the elderly filled up quickly on Monday morning, and Treasure Valley hospitals reported that all vaccine dose supplies had been allocated by 9 am. She also warned that most of the neighboring states of Idaho had detected the first COVID-19 mutant found in the UK, which is likely already present in Gem. I added. “It’s not time to throw away the mask and go back to normal,” Hahn said. “We are not there yet.” At KTVB, we focus our news coverage on facts, not fears about viruses. Visit the Coronavirus section for full coverage. www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.. Facts not afraid: more Coronavirus See the latest updates at YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

