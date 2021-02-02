According to experts, the British coronavirus strain picks up mutations that can affect the vaccine





The mutation, called E484K, was part of the genetic characteristics of the mutants associated with South Africa and Brazil.

PHE reports that new mutations have been detected in at least 11 samples of the British B.1.1.7 strain. Also, it seems that some of these samples may have acquired this mutation independently rather than spreading from a single case.

This is the risk that mutants already known to be more contagious may become somewhat resistant to the immune defenses provided by the vaccine, or may cause reinfection among previously infected people. Experts say it can mean that is high.

“This doesn’t seem to be great news for vaccine efficacy,” said Joseph Forber, an epidemiology associate research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health.

He added that the new findings will continue to be monitored in the United States, where efforts to search for mutants through gene sequencing are lagging behind the United Kingdom. The fact that this was only seen in the UK “may be the result of their powerful genome surveillance program,” Forber said. Evidence of immune evasion Experts say it’s too early to predict whether this development will have a significant impact on the orbit of Covid-19 in the UK and around the world. However, there are some studies suggesting that E484K may be the main cause behind why certain vaccines appear to be less effective in South Africa. Novavax recently announced that the vaccine was 89% effective in a Phase 3 UK trial, but apparently only 60% in another Phase 2b trial in South Africa. Similarly, in Johnson & Johnson’s Phase 3 trials, efficacy varied from country to country. It was 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa. In both trials, 90-95% of South African cases were associated with the B.1.351 mutant containing the E484K mutation. However, much of the early evidence for this so-called “escape mutant” comes from laboratory studies and indicates that the antibody appears to have a low ability to bind to the peplomer resulting from the mutation. I will. The latest example is New research Antibodies from vaccinated people were found to be less effective in neutralizing synthetic viruses similar to the antibodies in the PHE report. That is, it contained a very important mutation in B.1.1.7 and E484K. The addition of the E484K mutation appeared to increase the level of antibody required to prevent the laboratory-produced virus from infecting cells when compared to the B.1.1.7 mutation itself. In this study, blood was sampled from 23 single-dose Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines 3 weeks ago, with a median age of 82 years. This study failed to show how this affects the actual likelihood of being infected with a viral variant. Citing the genomics database GISAID, the study also aggregated a total of slightly more cases than the PHE report. It appeared as early as early December 2020 in two unrelated cases in Wales and more than 12 clusters in the United Kingdom. Vaccines more important than ever Paul Bieniasz, a virologist at Rockefeller University, said that the E484K mutation “sporadic” appeared in multiple samples for several months, but until recently it did not appear to benefit the virus in non-immune populations. Said that. But in places like South Africa, where many people were previously infected, that’s a different story. On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci quoted a study by a South African colleague, citing “a very high reinfection rate to the point where previous infections do not seem to protect you.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first B.1.1.7 strain found in the United Kingdom is currently found in at least 70 countries around the world, including about 470 known cases in the United States. Experts say that aggressive testing, compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, and rapid deployment of vaccines are more important than ever in the light of these prevailing mutations. “We need to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible,” Forch said earlier. “While protection against mutants is weakened, there is sufficient protection to prevent serious illnesses such as hospitalization and death.”

CNN’s Nina Avramova contributed to this report.

