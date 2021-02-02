33 more cases have been reported since Monday

At 10 am on Tuesday, Iowa reported another 834 cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional COVID-19-related deaths since then. Monday 10:00 am State Aggregation, by Coronavirus.Iowa.gov..

Authorities report a total of 4,919 COVID-19-infected persons dying from the disease throughout the state, including 62 in Johnson County.Five people died in Johnson County Report on Sunday Total 10 reported here last week And January 15.. County first Reported on April 4th.

Reported deaths represent only deaths added to the IDPH dashboard within the last 24 hours, not deaths that occurred within the last 24 hours. After a person dies, it often takes a week or more, and in some cases a few weeks, before the death is added to the IDPH dashboard.

Authorities reported 103 influenza-related deaths Throughout Iowa during the 2019-20 flu season. Coronavirus is expected to be the third leading cause of death in Iowa Behind only heart disease and cancer in 2020, According to 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data..

A total of 1,477,304 people in Iowa, including 70,553 in Johnson County, were tested for the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. A total of 320,340 people were positive in Iowa. The state reported a total of 12,511 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, an increase of 33 cases from 10 am on Monday.

How many people are in the hospital?

At 10 am on Tuesday, the state was hospitalized with 96 viruses in the state’s fifth RMCC, including Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kiokaku, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, and Van Buren. I reported that. Twenty-six patients in intensive care units in Wapello and Washington counties and the region. The region had 371 inpatients on 18th and 19th November and peaked at 102 in the ICU on 19th November.

Officials reported Tuesday morning that 390 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized throughout the state, 88 of whom were hospitalized in the ICU. Previous highs were 1,527 reported on November 18th and 288 reported on November 17th. Five of the 99 counties in Iowa reported an average positive rate of over 15% for 14 days. Most counties, including Johnson, reported an average 14-day positive rate of less than 10%. Four had a reported positive rate of less than 5% for 14 days.

COVID at Iowa City School

This year, Iowa City schools studied primarily in a hybrid model of face-to-face and online learning. Forty-two students and eight staff members in the district are currently positive for the disease. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, And 929 students and 216 staff have been tested positive since August 15. Currently, a total of 188 students and 17 staff are being quarantined.

How many people are vaccinated in Johnson County?

To date, Iowa has received more than 256,000 COVID-19 vaccines, and nearly 61,000 people in Iowa have been fully vaccinated with two doses. Authorities announced on Tuesday..

To date, more than 21,700 Pfizer and Modana vaccines have been given to Johnson County residents, and nearly 7,000 Johnson County residents have been vaccinated with either vaccine.

University of Iowa COVID-19

on Monday, An official at the University of Iowa said Another five cases of COVID-19 have been self-reported by students since Friday, for a total of 2,918 cases since August 18. Authorities have not reported a total of 418 new cases since August 18 among university faculty and staff.

The university also reported that no students currently live in dormitories that are required to be quarantined or quarantined.

COVID cases at Iowa Prison

The state has 13 imprisoned individuals and 6 staff at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Positive for illness.. An additional 485 prisoners and 102 employees tested positive and then recovered.

Four prisoners in the facility died of the disease: Richard Leroy Peters, 77, Died on September 6thHarold Arthur Duncan, 89, Died January 26James Charles Creppe, 79, Died on thursday; And Robert Frank Taylor, 72, Died on sunday.. Seventeen people under the supervision of the Iowa Correctional Bureau died of complications related to COVID-19.Among the staff of the department, the staff of the Iowa Women’s Correctional Facility of COVID-19 Died on November 16th COVID-19 Clarinda Correctional Facility Staff Died November 28..

COVID Cases at a Long-Term Care Facility in Iowa

Authorities continue to report outbreaks in 48 of 436 care facilities in Iowa, including the Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City and the Coralville Lantern Park Specialty Care Facility.

Of the state of Iowa that died of COVID-19, 2,018 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Outbreak at Solon’s long-term care center Responsible earlier this year Death of 12 residents and staff, According to a ProPublica report.Occurrence in Amana colonial mansion Was responsible Death of 9 residents and staff..It was caused by an outbreak at the Iowa City Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Death of 3 residents and staff..

Iowa Coronavirus, by number

State-reported figures for Johnson County and the entire state of Iowa as of 10 am on Tuesday. The numbers in parentheses represent changes over the last 24 hours.

Tested total: 70,553 (+134); 1,477,304 (+3,231)

Confirmed total: 12,511 (+33); 320,340 (+834)

Johnson County 14-day average positive rate: 7.4%

Admitted to RMCC Region 5: 96 (+3)

Get ICU Care in RMCC Region 5: 26 (+1)

Total deaths: 62 (-); 4,919 (+13)

Total dose of vaccine administered: 21,714 / 30,926; 243,705 / 256,096 *

Total vaccination (second): 6,889 / 8,826; 60,902 *

RMCC Region 5 includes the counties of Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kiokaku, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington.

* The state updates vaccine information only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The state reports vaccines administered by county / state residents and county / state healthcare providers. Both figures are shown.

Source: Iowa Public Health Service

