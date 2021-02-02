Health
Tight supply has hampered efforts to improve the deployment of the University of South Carolina, Georgia.
Augusta, Georgia (WRDW / WAGT)-Health leaders in Georgia and South Carolina deploy vaccines as scientists detect both British and South African variants of COVID-19 in two state regions. Focusing on how to improve.
“The difficulty, as always, is that the supply of vaccines we currently have is very limited. Currently, not everyone in Phase 1A has enough vaccines,” South Carolina said. Dr. Michael Kacka of the Department of Health and Environmental Management said.
State health leaders are facing criticism about where teachers are on the list when it comes to vaccination. Many people have to come to school for face-to-face learning. Health leaders, in Phase 1A, the current step in the rollout, were initially designed to focus on health care workers and care workers to limit illness and death.
“Teachers are clearly very important front-line workers and may be at risk of exposure. We take that into account,” says Kakka. “The problem is that we still have a few weeks of 1A left due to the limited supply of vaccines.”
For those who fall into Phase 1A, many do not live in the big cities that saw the mass vaccination site or have no transportation.
Governor Henry McMaster says he wants people over the age of 65 to be added to Phase 1A before the state moves to Phase 1B, which includes teachers and other important workers.
McMaster also wants to see faster distribution. He appeared on Monday as Prisma Health gave the 100,00th vaccination.
“Now is the time for pharmacies to do the same thing as hospitals, and it’s time to prepare it,” he said. “We need to move pharmacies and local health centers because there are a lot of people there, it’s the rest of the arena, and we all need to work there.”
According to DHEC, Palmetto is currently ranked fifth in the fastest vaccine deployments. According to DHEC, the rankings are from Becker’s Hospital Review, a national medical information forum.
According to DHEC, Becker’s report uses data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a uniform comparison of vaccine usage between states. Shows the percentage of the total dose received that the dose is used based on the total number of shots given.
As of Tuesday morning, South Carolina had been vaccinated approximately 420,000 times. That’s about 57 percent of the dose the state has received so far.
What is the situation in Georgia?
Vaccine supply is also hampering Georgia’s deployment.
Governor Brian Kemp’s office says public health departments and other health care providers have been forced to “suspend” reservations for people who want to be vaccinated.
Cody Hall, a Kemp spokesman, says the problem is the lack of proper vaccines to ship to the state. Hall says the weekly allocation of vaccines in Georgia is around 146,000, and authorities do not expect that number to increase in the short term.
The Georgia Public Health Service reported that 950,000 vaccines had been administered. That’s about 66 percent of all the doses the state has received so far.
Kemp says the state has no plans to expand the vaccine phase.
“I continue to hear the concerns of other groups who are eager to get the vaccine,” he said.
“My message is the same. At this time, there is no supply to increase the vaccine population.”
State officials are looking forward to the possibility of approval of a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, Kemp said.
Even in the news …
- If you’re having a hard time booking a vaccine, help is on the way. Beginning Wednesday, eligible South Carolina citizens will be able to begin scheduling vaccine reservations through the Augusta University Health Department. You can sign up for their vaccination clinic at Aiken Tech, but you must first book online.Register with https://covid.augustahealth.org/vaccine..
- While rich countries are immunizing their populations, many poor countries are struggling to even get vaccines. Currently, the United States has ample purchasing options for four or more vaccinations. According to a Duke University study, it can take at least two years for poor countries to be vaccinated for everyone.
- China is cracking down on criminal rings that make fake vaccines. Police have found that since September last year, they have made huge profits by putting saline in a syringe and selling it as a vaccine. Three police stations have arrested more than 80 people involved in more than 3,000 fake COVID vaccinations.
- Researchers are now paying attention to children as adults line up with vaccines. Moderna is looking for 3,000 adolescents to volunteer for the vaccine trial. It seems that young people and their parents already want to help. One pediatrician says that children are usually not the most serious case of COVID, but they can be infected with the virus and are important to stop the spread. A Texas research firm plans to start testing next week.
- Remember Chick-fil-A, South Carolina? Are you the manager who helped speed up the drive-through vaccine line at Mount Pleasant last week? He will be back next week to help distribute another vaccine. A fast food manager was called by the mayor after a large backup of the drive-through vaccination line. The manager helped reduce the wait time from hours to 15 minutes.
