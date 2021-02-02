Fauci says the CDC may probably recommend the use of double masks





Top US infectious disease experts said federal health officials could soon recommend “double masking” to better prevent the spread of the novel. Coronavirus.. Talk to Washington postDr. Anthony Fauci reiterated that researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating this issue, saying that more data is needed before making a decision. “It’s possible,” Fauci said, as the CDC was able to recommend two masks. “However [in] Talking with a CDC colleague yesterday … The CDC is considering investigating whether two masks are better than one. This is what you usually think of. And why they don’t recommend it now It’s a science-based organization, [so] That’s why they consider that particular issue because they make recommendations based on data and science. ” Fauci’s comment is now on Friday’s CDC Study the effectiveness of double masks, Specifically, place a cloth mask over the medical mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but there is still no “hard data” to support if it is better than using a single mask. .. Fauci supports “double masking” in the battle of coronavirus “We don’t recommend either for or against double masking,” said Dr. John Brooks, CDC’s Chief Medical Officer for COVID-19. “We want to put all the options available to people out there. If you can hide your period from people, that’s the first big step.” Brooks, who attended a briefing at the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Friday, said the agency would “share information” as soon as possible. He said there is evidence suggesting that cloth and medical masks can block more than 90% of viral particles. This is close to the level of protection provided by the N95 mask. “We know that wearing a mask will continue to be an important part of the public reaction to COVID-19,” Brooks said in his opening remarks. “The CDC recommends that everyone over the age of two wear a mask around people in public or outside the home.” Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus Brooks added that agencies continue to evaluate the effectiveness of different material combinations and warned that more may not always be better, referring to multiple condom use cases. However, if using a double mask feels safe and someone else has to practice using the mask, he does not foresee it as a problem. “If double masking is the option adopted for the use of masks, I sincerely support it,” he said at the time. Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.







