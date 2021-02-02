Outbreak of COVID-19 in a hospital caused by health care workers?





Outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections in healthcare centers can often result from infections between healthcare professionals rather than patients. Antimicrobial resistance and infection control.. Researchers at Charite University Medical Hospital in Berlin, Germany, used contact tracing to collect data on four outbreaks from March 1st to April 30th, 2020. They defined healthcare-related outbreaks as two or more SARS-CoV-positive healthcare professionals. -Two reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results that are epidemiologically related to SARS-CoV-2 and were expected to be obtained in the medical field. Contact tracing was performed 48 hours before symptoms appeared, or 48 hours before sample collection in the case of asymptomatic infections. Four health care-related outbreaks were detected in 23 health care workers and one patient. This suggests that most SARS-CoV-2 infections were caused by healthcare worker-to-healthcare worker transmission. It occurred in nephrology (n = 9), anesthesiology (n = 8), surgical pediatrics (n = 4), and neurology (n = 3). Infection control measures have been taken to control the occurrence of quarantine, SARS-CoV-2 testing, mask wearing, etc. If no new cases occurred for 28 days, the outbreak was considered contained. This was achieved in all four outbreaks. The limits of the study are the lack of molecular typing of the SARS-CoV-2 strain to meticulously reconstruct the chain of infection, not testing all healthcare professionals throughout the hospital, false negatives. It included the potential for outcomes and the potential for inconsistent compliance with infection control measures between individuals. Healthcare professionals may also not accurately answer questions about the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) or provide a complete list of unprotected contacts for fear of adverse effects. There is. Of all the infection control measures implemented, all healthcare professionals need to wear a mask. SARS-CoV-2 According to the author of the study. They said no new infections occurred in the kidney and dialysis departments, or throughout the campus, after the hospital required continued masking from March 25, 2020. Unprotected contact often occurred during lunch or smoking breaks when workers were unmasked away from the patient, as many healthcare professionals underestimate the potential for transmission between colleagues. .. In conclusion, an important focus in the fight against COVID-19 is the need to raise awareness of internal infections among healthcare professionals. reference Schneider S, Piening B, Nouri-Pasovsky PA, Krüger AC, Gastemier P, Aghdassi SJS Healthcare worker SARS-Coronavirus 2 cases may not result from regular patient care: Healthcare worker-to-healthcare worker underestimated risk from university hospitals Lesson.. Antimicrobial resistant infection control. 2020; 9 (1): 192. doi: 10.1186 / s13756-020-00848-w

