Orthodox Jews in London are one of the highest Covid infection rates in the world — study

The Orthodox Jewish community in London Coronavirus Studies have shown that infections are recorded anywhere in the world. Studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed have found the whole thing Infection rate among Orthodox Jews Men recorded a higher infection rate than women, at 64%. Researchers at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, along with their partners, the Great Ormond Street Child Health Institute at University College London and the Medical Advocacy and Referral Services (MARS), have invited more than 1,750 individuals to study. 1,242 participants completed demographic and medical information surveys, provided blood samples from November to early December last year, and tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Children under the age of 5 had the lowest infection rate (28%), and junior high school students and adults had the highest infection rate (75%). read more Even after adjusting for socio-economic factors, UK public health service data show that Jewish men are twice as likely to die of Covid-19 as British Christian men. Survey results will be revealed Overall population infection estimates are much higher than the recent estimates by the Office for National Statistics of the United Kingdom, which are 7% nationwide and 11% in London. The reasons behind the high infection rates are not yet clear, the researchers said. They said that strictly orthodox families have households that are significantly larger than the UK average, about 5-6 people per orthodox household, compared to the UK average of 2.3. .. Orthodox Jews also tend to live in densely populated areas and regularly attend joint events and rallies during the pre-pandemic period. Dr. Michael Marks of LSHTM, co-leader of the study, said: “Our study reveals a very high prevalence in this highly interrelated population. We are working with the community to further work to understand the potential factors involved. I will. “These findings may support new interventions that may help reduce infections in the community.” The rate observed by the team was “the highest ever reported in the world” and may now be higher as new variants of the more contagious coronavirus have led to a surge in cases. He added that it was expensive. Dr. Rosalind Ego, co-leader of the study, said: “Our study shows the significant impact SARS-CoV-2 has had on this community until December 2020. Religious and ethnic minority groups are pandemics that lead to preventable health inequalities.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos