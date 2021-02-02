Prostate drugs associated with a reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease





In a previous study conducted by the same researchers on terazosin, an α-1 adrenergic receptor antagonist commonly used to manage benign prostatic hyperplasia, an α-1 adrenergic receptor antagonist closely related to this drug Energy levels have been shown to bind and enhance the drugs doxazosin and alfuzosin. In addition, these agents have been shown to prevent or slow the progression of PD in animal models and men with PD. Truven Health Analytics MarketScan Database In the United States, he was taking one drug. To further investigate this potential association in men, the authors of the study were two patient datasets, the Truven database from January 2001 to December 2017, and January 1996 to December 2017. Evaluated the Danish National Health Register. Researchers compared men without PD who newly started terazosin / doxazosin / alfuzosin therapy or tamsulosin therapy, a drug with similar indications used to treat an enlarged prostate, but it’s a cell Does not increase energy levels. Propensity Score-Male pairs of terazosin / doxazosin / alfososin users and tamsulosin users in the Danish registry matched (N = 52,365; mean) [SD] Age, 67.9 [10.4] Year) and Truven database (N = 94,883; average) [SD] Age, 63.8 [11.1] Years) Followed one year after the start of treatment. HR was used to distinguish between the two treatment groups in the development of diagnosed PD or the use of PD-specific drugs. In the assessment of both dataset cohorts, patients who received terazosin / doxazosin / alfuzosin therapy had a HR of 0.88 (95% CI, 0.81-0.98) in patients in the Danish cohort and were in the Truben cohort. , The risk of developing PD was low. The HR was 0.63 (95% CI, 0.58-0.69). “Despite the relative differences in population and health system structure, similar protective effects were seen in both countries,” said Dr. Jacob Shimmering, an assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Iowa. .. statement.. In addition, there was a dose-response relationship with short-term, medium-term, and long-term use of terazosin / doxazosin / alfuzosin. Long-term users were associated with the lowest risk of developing PD among those observed in both Denmark. The cohort (short: HR, 0.95; 95% CI, 0.84-1.07; medium: HR, 0.88; 95% CI, 0.77-1.01; long: HR, 0.79; 95% CI, 0.66-0.95) and the Truven cohort (short:: HR, 0.70; 95% CI, 0.64-0.76; Medium: HR, 0.58; 95% CI, 0.52-0.64; Length: HR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.36-0.57). “Reproduction of the findings in the international cohort is strong evidence of causality,” Simmering concludes. “If these results are confirmed by further research, especially randomized clinical trials, terazosin may provide neuroprotection and prevent PD as well as manage it.” reference Boil JE, Welsh MJ, Liu L, Narayanan NS, Potegard A. Relationship between glycolytically enhancing α-1 blockers and the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. JAMA Neurol.. Published online on February 1, 2020. doi: 10.1001 / jamaneurol.2020.5157

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos