Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, authorities warn





The Los Angeles County Public Health Service confirmed 85 new deaths and 4,223 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The average daily number of cases for 7 days peaked on January 8 and exceeded 15,000 cases. As of January 27, the 7-day average for new cases decreased by 67% to 5,093. There are 5,398 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, 27% in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations decreased by 30% from the peak of 8,000 daily hospitalizations in early January. This is still much higher than the daily hospitalization before the surge. From mid-September to late October, before the surge, the number of COVID-19 inpatients per day was less than 800. Residents over the age of 80 consistently experience the highest hospitalization rates of all age groups in LA County, followed by residents aged 65-79 and 50-64. .. Recent data show that obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes are the most common underlying health conditions among people hospitalized with COVID-19. Many people have multiple underlying health conditions. “We are all living through this surge of nightmares. Last week, on average, 217 people died of COVID-19, and over the last two days, more than 300 people died every day.” Said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, in a statement. Due to the spread of the virus, health officials have warned complacency and rallies that have partially contributed to the winter surge. “Now is the time to stay very vigilant against this deadly virus and stay home as long as possible. Stay home on Super Bowl Sundae,” Feller pleaded. “For now, we’re heading in the positive direction of withdrawing cases. The last thing we need now is to retreat us, leading to more cases, serious illness, and tragic death. It’s a superspreader event with. “ In terms of vaccines, LA County “has been vaccinated more than any other large county or city in the United States and has been vaccinated at a higher rate in the population,” officials said. As of January 25, cumulative COVID-19 LA County received nearly 1 million vaccinations, with 80% or nearly 800,000 vaccinations by the end of the week. Last week, the county received only 146,000 doses, most reserved for a second dose. By February 19, more than 85,000 reservations have been booked for the second vaccination at the county site. People who have been vaccinated at one of the five large county sites or one of the smaller community sites operated by the county will be vaccinated on the date and place of their second vaccination. The biggest challenge is that there are not enough vaccines for those who are eligible to be vaccinated. For information on LA County vaccines, sign up for the vaccination newsletter when it’s your turn, and more, visit the following website: VaccinateLACounty.com.. Residents with internet access and a computer are advised to sign up using the website as soon as a reservation is available. For those with no computer or internet access, or for people with disabilities, the call center is open and you can schedule reservations daily from 8 am to 8:30 pm (833) 540-0473.

