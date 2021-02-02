Trudeau emphasizes the risk of more infectious COVID-19 mutants taking root in Canada





Ottawa-Justin Trudeau has stated that the “rare exception” to the new travel restrictions is for compassionate reasons, but the more contagious COVID-19 variant currently established in Canada is: Means that some of the strict rules need to be enforced

Ottawa-Justin Trudeau said the “rare exception” to the new travel restrictions is for compassionate reasons, but there are more contagious COVID-19 variants currently established in Canada. This means that you need to implement strict rules every week. “Since the pandemic began, we have been told that we have not been able to hold a funeral, and the wedding had to be postponed or held by Zoom, and the family did not get together,” Trudeau said in a press conference. It was. Tuesday meeting. “But at the same time, our responsibility is to keep Canadians as safe as possible. These new variants are of real concern,” he said, for “compassionate or humane” reasons. I allowed an exception. Trudeau announced last week that passengers returning from abroad would have to be quarantined at the hotel for up to three days after undergoing a PCR test on arrival, but no date has been set for this to take effect. This move is one of several measures aimed at stopping the virus from entering Canada, but it occurs after the number of more contagious variants begins to increase. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, said at least 148 cases of the first emerging variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa were identified nationwide, despite the continued decline in the total number of new COVID-19 cases. .. Health officials in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia have identified both variants — 135 UK strains and 13 South African strains. Four cases of South African variants identified in BC and one reported in the Peel region of Ontario have no known relevance to overseas travel and pose a threat to community expansion. “I’m sure there are some signs that the variant has spread to the community to some extent, not all have been detected,” Tam said Tuesday. “We need to be very cautious and very careful about mitigating these public health measures.” According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, foreigners can apply for entry for non-essential reasons, such as helping a seriously ill person, attending a funeral, or being with a dying loved one. The total number of COVID-19 cases per day has decreased for several weeks. Over the past seven days, an average of 4,368 new cases have been reported nationwide each day, down about 50% from three weeks ago, according to Tam. Hospitalization is also on the decline, declining by 12% in the past week and less than 3,900 patients are being treated. The number of fatal cases decreased by 20% per day to 128. As of Tuesday morning, 783,589 Canadians were infected with COVID-19 and 20,136 died. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2021. Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

