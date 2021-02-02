The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC report, hits the hurdles of nursing homes when staff reject shots.





Many nursing home staff across the country refused the first dose COVID-19 Vaccines, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC researchers examined more than 11,000 skilled nursing facilities that held at least one vaccination clinic between mid-December and mid-January, and nearly 78% of residents of these facilities were COVID-. I found that I had been vaccinated with 19 at least once. vaccine. However, among staff, the estimate plummeted to 37.5%. “This program has achieved reasonably high coverage among residents, but continued development and implementation of intensive communication and outreach strategies is needed to improve vaccination coverage among staff. .. [skilled nursing facilities] And other long-term care environments. ” In the report. “A low proportion of vaccinated staff raises concerns about poor coverage of populations at high risk of occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” they added. The CDC may probably recommend the use of double masks, says FAUCI Findings provide evidence of the primary problem Case report Until this point. The CDC has shown that people working in nursing homes and nursing homes have lower flu vaccination rates than other health care workers, according to previous data. Studies show that care workers are skeptical that shots work and do not expect the virus to easily spread from them to caregivers. This issue was discussed last week at a meeting of a panel of experts advising the CDC on vaccine policy. At the meeting, CDC Dr. Amanda Korn said more staff would be vaccinated when the second or third clinic was held at home. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus “Continuing to catch staff who did not receive the vaccine early is very important to eliminate outbreaks and protect both care facility staff and residents,” said Korn. The government has left CVS and Walgreens to manage shots in care facilities in almost every state. Each vaccine requires two doses every few weeks, and CVS and Walgreens say they have completed the first-time nursing home administration clinic. The chain plans three visits to each location. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

