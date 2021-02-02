The first hemophiliac infected with AIDS in the United Kingdom died in 1985 unaware that he had it.

The first hemophiliac in the UK to become infected with AIDS died in 1985 without realizing he was infected with the virus.

Kevin Slater from Cwmbran, southern Wales, was treated with imported blood products in the 1980s and later tested positive for HIV, an infectious blood survey reported.

He was not said to have died 18 months after being diagnosed with AIDS in 1983, and his sister’s law claimed he died unaware that he was in that condition.

Slater died of AIDS in 1985, and records indicate that the diagnosis should be kept away from him.

Thousands of British people became infected with HIV and hepatitis in the 1970s and 1980s after being treated with blood products imported from the United States.

Kevin Slater from Cwmbran, southern Wales, died of AIDS in 1985. Sir Brian Langestaff is leading the investigation.

The study is investigating what has been described as the worst therapeutic disaster in NHS history.

The contaminated blood scandal has been labeled as the worst therapeutic disaster in NHS history in government cover-up claims.

The current inquiry is made after the previous two inquiries have been branded plaster.

Hemophilia is a condition that affects the blood clotting of affected people.

It is usually treated with blood products, but those used to treat patients in the 1980s were infected with HIV.

Mr. Slater’s sister-in-law, Linda Mall, said to the question:’He was treated badly. I didn’t have to worry about anything.

“How to treat him-I put him in another room and the food went through the door.

“This man wasn’t able to get out of bed and was physically unable to get out of bed, so he was fed by his parents towards the end.

“I don’t think he’s told me. That’s my honest opinion. Kevin said,” This is the score, mom, “and his mom actually looked up and said,” What’s happening? ” I don’t remember hearing him say, “I understand.”

Slater’s brother Paul was also a hemophiliac who died of AIDS in 1991 after being given infected blood.

His sister-in-law said it was difficult to hear the question, adding: “Today, when I listened to everything again, everything was back,” she said. “I can see there this guy screaming for help and not getting it.”

The study also heard that consultant Professor Arthur Bloom did not immediately notify the hemophilia community that he was treating a patient with a confirmed AIDS case.

For several months, Professor Bloom explained the case to hemophilia groups and officials in words such as “possible” and “suspected.”

This was despite AIDS being marked as likely in Slater’s medical records.

Investigator Sir Brian Lange explained the explanation as “difficult to reconcile.”