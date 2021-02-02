New cases of diabetes associated with COVID-19, and doctors “work crazy” to understand why





Preliminary investigation, serious COVID-19 New cases of infection and diabetes in some patients. Doctors have known for some time that there are more people with diabetes At risk of severe illness From the coronavirus, scientists are now working to determine if the virus can cause new cases of diabetes in some patients.Research in medical journals Diabetes, obesity and metabolism And other studies raise concerns that relationships may go in both directions. “Researchers are working crazy to see if COVID attacks pancreatic beta cells to make insulin,” pediatrician Dr. Dyan Hes told CBSN Tuesday. “Some studies feel that way, but others have been repeated saying they aren’t attracted to beta cells. We still can’t figure out why.” Almost a year after the pandemic, “Long COVID” Persistent respiratory complications and mild cognitive impairment have been reported in as many patients as any other patient. Neurological symptoms, Blood clot, stroke,and Heart and kidney damage..analysis Release In November 2020, eight studies found that of the 3,700 patients admitted, 14.4% were newly diagnosed with diabetes. “As a pediatrician, I’ve been steadily tracking cases of children with COVID, or even not knowing that they’ve been infected with COVID, but who have developed type 1 diabetes,” Hes said. She explained that type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that “stops your body from making insulin.” Type 2 is “when your body is not responding to the insulin you have”. Reported by a Chinese Wuhan doctor Link Between COVID-19 and the rise in blood glucose levels in April 2020. He said it could be related to the treatment some patients receive. “When you are treated in the hospital for a super ill patient, they also receive prednisone, which raises blood sugar levels. So does that also contribute?” Italian scientist We also investigated whether these elevated blood sugar levels could lead to diabetes and found a previously understood association between long-term viral infections and disorders. The study, published last May, acknowledges that further research is needed before reaching conclusions. It is “not surprising” that viral infections such as COVID-19 can cause type I diabetes, but the medical background of those patients needs to be studied. “Do we need to track patients to see if they actually have a family history of autoimmunity or type I diabetes, or was it just COVID? That was the only risk factor. Is it? “ Leading diabetes scientists in the United Kingdom and Australia Global registry Of coronavirus-related diabetic cases. In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers found that the effects of COVID-19 on the body’s ability to metabolize glucose either complicate existing insulin levels or create new problems. He said it was “plausible” that it could lead to the development of diabetes. Francesco Rubino, a professor of diabetes surgery at King’s College London, Washington post The registry already has over 150 names and has answers from over 350 institutions around the world. Rubino and other researchers have suggested that global research can “uncover new mechanisms of disease.” Dr. Hess, who said the study was preliminary, acknowledged a clear link, but said further research was needed to understand it. “It’s too early to say,” she said. “It takes a huge number to predict this.”

