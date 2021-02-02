A rare purple fabric from the time of the Bible King, first discovered in Israel

Archaeologists have found a rare piece of purple-dyed 3,000-year-old textile in the south. This color was considered the height of royal fashion at the time. Israel ..

Archaeologists have found purple fabrics, including textile fragments, tassel, and bundles of woolen fibers, on the Slave Hill in the ancient Timna Valley. copper In the production area of ​​the Alaba Desert, the team wrote a new study explaining the findings.

Radiocarbon dating of the fabric reveals that it was woven around 1000 BC and placed in the time of the King of the Bible. David In Jerusalem, Solomon ruled between 1010 and 970 BC and 970 and 931 BC, respectively.The· Bible According to researchers, it refers to kings and other important figures wearing colors during this period.

The dyes used to dye the fabric were made from mollusks found hundreds of miles away in the Mediterranean, and as a result were invaluable. However, to date, no physical evidence of its use has been recovered in Israel and other southern Levant regions, including the eastern Mediterranean.

Naama Skenik, curator of the Israeli Archaeological Agency’s Organic Find and the lead author of a new treatise explaining textiles, told Live Science: Email. “Each fragment gives us new information and tells us a new story about the site and important information about the people who lived there.”

Timna textiles

The purple fabric was found in a place called the Slave Hill, where skilled metal workers lived. The unusually dry climate of this place helped preserve what is now considered the largest collection of ancient textiles found in Israel.

“Textiles are rare in archaeological records,” Sukenik told Live Science. “Like other perishable organic materials, they are usually rapidly degraded and their preservation requires special conditions to prevent microbial destruction.”

An archaeologist working at the site of Slave Hill in Timna Valley. (Image credit: Sagi Bornstein, provided by Central Timna Valley Project)

Researchers have recovered many fabrics from Timna Valley, most of which are uncolored or dyed in low-value colors. The new discovery is the only known example of a deep purple dyed fabric found in southern Levant.

Archaeologist and research co-author Elez Ben Joseph of Tel Aviv University said, “Color quickly caught our attention, but it was unbelievable that we found such an ancient purple color. “. Said in a statement ..

It’s a mystery how the precious purple cloths reached the Slave Hill, but researchers suggested that people might have exchanged them for copper produced there.

Royal purple

When creating textiles, the only way people could get a deep purple dye known as Argaman was to extract it from the special glands of the body of one of the three mollusks found in the Mediterranean: Striped Dye-MurexHexaplex truncula), Thorny dyes-Murex (Whelk) And red-mouthed rock shell (Stramonita haemastoma), According to the researchers.

A piece of dyed cloth taken with a microscope. (Image credit: Naama Sukenik, Israel Antiquities Authority)

When exposed to sunlight, the dye also discolors, turning into another dye that was popular among aristocrats at the time, called tequelet, which is light blue or azure.

The analysis of dye researchers from Timna textiles allowed them to reproduce the dyes of Algaman and Tequelet using the same techniques used by Mediterranean workers 3000 years ago, thereby making the dyes. I confirmed that it came from there.

“The actual work brought us back thousands of years,” Zohar Amar, an archaeologist at Bar-Ilan University, who co-authored the study, said in a statement. “I was able to better understand the ambiguous historical material associated with the precious colors of azure and purple.”

The complexity of making a dye and having to transport it hundreds of miles to the Middle East is the reason why it was so luxurious in the days of David and Solomon, and is a symbol of high economic and social status. Explains why it was.

“The gorgeous shades of purple, the fact that it doesn’t fade, and the difficulty of making dyes have all become the most valuable of the dyes, which are often more expensive than gold,” said Skenick. ..

This survey is part of the Central Timna Valley Project, a large-scale archaeological survey underway since 2013. The new survey was published online in the journal on January 28th. PLOS One ..

Originally published in Live Science.