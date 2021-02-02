RNA Vaccine Concerns Addressed by Local Doctors | Health

Many of us have heard of the COVID-19 vaccine and there are plans being implemented by the state to make it available to everyone.
But how much do we really know about it?
Dr. Timothy Ballard, Chief Medical Officer of the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, explains.
“At least two of the COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market, the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, are both new types of vaccines and are called messenger RNA vaccines.”
How do these messenger RNA vaccines work?
Dr. Ballard said, “Basically, it is inserted into a lipid molecule like a fat molecule, injected into the deltoid muscle of the shoulder, and taken up fairly quickly by cells in the body. Intracellular liposomes … lipid particles are messengers. It releases RNA. It’s like a kind of recipe. The intracellular ribosome recognizes that it needs to be read immediately, and immediately reads that recipe to create what is called a spike protein. It looks like a spike protein in the COVID virus. “
It enables our body’s immune system to recognize and fight proteins that it considers foreign.
This technology is still quite new, so many rumors are beginning to spread on social media and word of mouth.
Dr. Ronald Solbrig, a pandemic medical doctor at Idaho State University, uncovers the most common misconceptions about our DNA-altering vaccines.
“Once given, mRNA is broken down fairly quickly and cannot be transformed into DNA. Therefore, there is no mechanism by which mRNA transforms RNA or DNA into shapes or shapes. It cannot happen. It does not happen.”
Dr. Solbrig also points out that viruses can alter our DNA.
“Many viruses we actually get modify our DNA, but viruses modify our DNA. So far, we believe that coronaviruses do not. “
Another common misconception is that vaccines are not safe because they were developed quickly.
Dr. Solbrig also explains why this is not the case.
“The platform is already in place as they have been working on mRNA vaccines for Middle East respiratory syndrome and SARS-CoV-1 and several other viruses for at least 10 years. The way these vaccines are made is already in place. The great thing is that for mRNA vaccines, the platform is already set up so that one virus can move quickly to another. The mechanism is already set up so you just need to insert a new strand of mRNA. You can do it. “
There was also concern that pregnant women should not be vaccinated.
Dr. Ballard said: “For the vaccine issued by the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology ACOG, there was a consensus statement that it was recommended that pregnant and lactating women be vaccinated, a myriad of COVID-related complications. The risk of illness can outweigh the risk of the vaccine itself, and as we talked about the mechanism of how it works, it seems less reasonable for lipid particles to be absorbed into cells immediately. Around your obstetric muscle tissue is going beyond the placenta to the baby, the foetation and trying to affect it. “
And for worried women, this may cause fertility problems.
Dr. Ballard says it doesn’t seem to matter.
“In general, vaccines do not affect the female tubular structure associated with pregnancy, nor the hormones associated with stimulating the female ovaries to produce eggs, and we do not believe that they promote the process. . “
Both Dr. Ballard and Dr. Solbrig wanted to reassure everyone that severe allergic reactions are extremely rare. Individuals who have experienced severe reactions have a history of these reactions.
