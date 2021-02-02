Injectable PrEP Victory — Precision Vaccination

Africa (Precision vaccination)

The presentation on the HPTN084 study, which took place on January 27, 2021, confirmed the results announced when the study was discontinued in early November 2020, but added new details.

This presentation focused on women who were randomly assigned to receive injectable PrEP (every 8 weeks) or oral PrEP (daily).

In this study, we used a “double dummy” design. This means that half of the participants took active injectable cabotegravir and inactive placebopill. The other half took inactive placebo injections and active tenofovir / emtricitabine pills.

Women who were assigned active PrEP pills had 36 infections, while women who received active injections had only four. Two of the four were not injected at the time of infection, one was injected four months ago, and one woman was infected with HIV despite following the injection schedule.

Without these preventive options in the research community, the incidence of HIV is about 3.5% per year.

The oral PrEP group in this study was 1.9% and the injectable PrEP group was 0.2%.

Researchers believe that poor adherence to pills is likely to explain these results.

At week 4, only 60% of women in the oral PrEP group showed blood levels of tenofovir consistent with daily dosing, but decreased to 34% by week 57.

In contrast, women participated in 93% of injection visits, but this number decreased slightly over time.

In terms of side effects, women who received active injections (32%) had more injection site reactions than women who received placebo injections (9%). Still, these were mostly minor, and no one withdrew from research.

Delany-Moretlwe presented two important simplifications of how injectable Cabotegravir is likely to be implemented.

In this study, women took cabotegravir pills (or placebopills) for 5 weeks before starting injections. The rationale was to ensure the tolerability of Cabotegravir, as the injection cannot be removed from the body in the event of a problem.

However, evidence from this and other studies is that such side effects are rare and oral “introduction” may not be necessary.

Another proposed simplification is about the “long tail”.

This means that low levels of cabotegravir persist in the body for months after the person was last injected. Individuals are vulnerable to HIV unless they start or continue another method of HIV prevention, such as oral PrEP.

“Long tail” means a long period of time during which drug resistance can develop if infected with HIV. Drug resistance occurs only in these situations when some drug is present in the body but is insufficient to completely control the infection.

To address this concern, study participants who discontinued injectable cabotegravir were offered a one-year oral PrEP course. I have a question about how practical this is in a real setting.

“Injections offer a real choice and fit into women’s existing sexual and reproductive health habits.”

Delany-Moretlwe argued that the important thing a healthcare provider should do is understand why he or she is discontinuing. If you are no longer at risk of HIV infection and want to stop it, you may not be infected with HIV or develop drug resistance. If injections are not suitable for them, providers should consider alternative HIV prevention options.

However, there was opposition from the representatives of the conference on this point. Stopping is not always a conscious choice, and many people will simply get lost in follow-up. The increased prevalence of HIV strains resistant to cabotegravir will be a risk for HIV treatment programs that are currently based on dolutegravir, a drug of the same class.

Nonetheless, the general mood is excited about expanding the range of HIV prevention options, including oral tenofovir / emtricitabine, dapivirin vaginal ring (recommended by World Health Organization guidelines), and injectable cabotegravir.

The injection will be submitted for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021 and then to other regulators.

Delany-Moretlwe Metal. Long-acting, injectable cabotegravir is safe and effective in preventing HIV transmission in cisgender women: interim results from HPTN084. HIVResearchforPrevention (HIVR4P) Virtual Conference, Summary HY01.02, 2021.

Precision Vaccinations Publish research-based news.