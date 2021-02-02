LA County Coronavirus Vaccine Progress Still Slow, Faster Than Other Large County – Daily News

While worried that the supply of coronavirus vaccines is sluggish, Los Angeles County public health officials first said nearly 80% of the approximately 1 million doses they had received so far with healthcare professionals. We are marketing our ability to deliver to caregivers. And now those over 65 years old.

“Our doses are limited, but we have vaccinated so many of the most vulnerable people in our community,” he later called the numbers “notable.” Said the chairman of the Hilda Solis Supervisory Board.

Compared to the relatively small number of other counties of that size, LA County has the highest management rates, officials said. However, the county also received relatively less vaccine than other large counties, and authorities could not really explain it other than condemning federal delivery to the state.

“The pace of vaccination remains very slow due to limited supply,” Feller repeated on Monday, February 1.

In comparison:

In New York City, a population of about 8 million and about 1.35 million vaccines have been provided, and so far 823,670 people have been given to people’s arms. This is about 60%.

In Cook County, Illinois, about 5 million people receive 1.95 million doses, 1 million doses, or about 52%.And

In Harris County, Texas, with a population of nearly 5 million, 571,325 vaccines are provided, with 290,312 being administered at a rate of approximately 50%.

All of these figures reported by the health sector should be obtained with some error. It can fluctuate based on when the data was retrieved (for example, before or immediately after receiving the shipment). And in many cases, the data collection mechanism does not capture all doses administered.

In smaller counties, vaccine deployments appear to be proceeding smoothly, as LA County authorities have acknowledged that size adversely affects this operation. The county currently has more than 300 sites offering vaccines.

Orange County delivers 96% of the vaccines received by healthcare workers to people’s arms, but these statistics may not fully explain the doses hospitals and other healthcare systems have at hand. There is a warning that there is, and the percentage is rising.

In Riverside County, about 86% of the vaccines provided so far have been administered, and as of Tuesday, the county had received more than 200,000 doses.

Many older people across Southern California also struggled to set up reservations for the limited number of vaccines offered by federal stockpiles this week.

LA County sought to strengthen its own system to connect to existing state-wide websites, but county public health director Barbara Ferrer will manage the existing network with Kaiser on Monday by the Blue Shield of California. He said he expected an upgraded state system to replace the network. Permanent participation is also possible.

Some officials are concerned that such a move could deprive people without health insurance of their rights. Supervisor Holly Mitchell (District 2) was one of the people who recently pressured civil servants to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines.

In the poorest areas, the rate of infection and death was about four times that of the wealthy community. And Latin Americans remain the most devastated ethnic group, dying from COVID-19 three times as often as whites.

“The same factors that prevent these most vulnerable residents from accessing what they need to survive COVID prevent access to vaccines,” Mitchell said. “We need to understand how to really target the most endangered people.”

Additional vaccination centers have been opened in southern Los Angeles and other areas more heavily affected by the virus to improve access.

County officials were due to come this month, but the number of vaccines given over a week has not yet been clarified. Last week, the county received 146,225 doses, many of which were reserved for those who received the second dose. By February 19, more than 85,000 reservations had been booked, Feller said.

“We apologize for the many difficulties people are experiencing when trying to book an appointment,” Ferrer said. “The biggest challenge is not getting enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.”

So far, 991,375 vaccinations have been given and 790,902 vaccinations have been given. The county will need about 4 million doses to vaccinate an estimated 1.4 million older people over the age of 65 and pass the rest of their health care workers.

Subsequent next steps will include emergency personnel and teachers in the food and agriculture profession, expanding qualifications to approximately 2.7 million people in LA County.

Weigh in Protest at Dodger Stadium Mass Vaccination Center On Saturday, January 30, Hilda Solis (District 1) of the supervisory board said she was “upset and discouraged” by demonstrators against vaccination.

The county will create a protest zone for those who want to express their opinions further.

“I also strongly feel that the rights of those who want to be vaccinated should be respected,” Solis said. “They also have the rights to the First Amendment.”