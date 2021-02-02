California faces another surge of “real” opportunities as coronavirus variants become more prevalent





When Alameda County saw the first known cases of highly contagious coronavirus variants throughout the UK, it continued to struggle to find adequate vaccine doses — and the best health authorities said another. He warned that the surge could be imminent.

Alameda County has identified six confirmed or suspicious cases of British variants. Health officials believe that further research on that aspect is needed, but it is about 50% more infectious and more likely to die.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this variant, known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in other parts of the state, primarily Southern California, with 113 cases found throughout California to date. So far, no cases have been reported in other Bay Area counties, but authorities are far more prevalent than official figures suggest, as only a small portion of coronavirus infections are genomically sequenced. I believe you are doing it. Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, Medical Director of the Institute for Clinical Virology at Stanford University, has been working on the sequencing of the coronavirus in the Bay Area of ​​both the British variant and another widely prevalent variant of concern. I found a case. In Brazil. “But we need to be vigilant and watchful to know when these variants are becoming commonplace.” California’s Secretary of Health, Dr. Mark Garry, said Tuesday that the state is also seeing the rapid spread of two homemade variants. There are 767 confirmed cases of the mutant known as B.1.429, and 290 infections associated with the B.1.427 mutant. It is unclear what their properties are, in other words, whether they are more infectious and how they interact with the vaccine. The state warned residents to stay vigilant as Chinese New Year and the Super Bowl (both are traditional gathering times for friends and family) approach. “Our case rate is declining, but not low,” says Ghaly. “It’s realistic that there will be another surge in California,” he added. Meanwhile, desperate efforts continued to immunize as many Californians as possible. San Francisco opened a second neighborhood vaccination site in the Bayview area on Tuesday, providing daily, unbooked vaccinations to neighbors aged 65 and over. Another large number of sites will soon open in Moscone Center. Vaccine supply issues struck Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara County. Kaiser Permanente said he had to cancel about 5,250 vaccination appointments scheduled last week and this week and the health system was not receiving enough doses. The Santa Clara Medical Center has canceled about 750 appointments for people aged 75 and over last Friday-Sunday. An additional 4,500 people over the age of 65 scheduled by this Friday. “We understand the frustration this causes and continue to work with counties, states and the federal government to do everything we can to increase vaccine supply,” Kaiser said in a statement. According to hospital officials, this appointment was based on previous vaccination predictions and guidance from states and counties. Reservations for people over the age of 75 will be rescheduled as soon as possible, with the rest coming “when supply becomes available,” Kaiser said. He added that he needed to “significantly increase vaccine supply to schedule this population” first. The White House said Tuesday that the federal supply of coronavirus vaccines to the state would increase by another 5% to 10.5 million in the next three weeks. Starting February 11, California’s 100 CVS pharmacies will offer coronavirus vaccinations to eligible people based on state guidelines. CVS Health announced on Tuesday. The California program is part of the chain’s launch of 11 states, hoping to eventually manage 20 to 25 million shots a month nationwide. State health officials predict that pressure on COVID-19 patients on the hospital’s intensive care unit will be significantly relieved next month. “We can now see four weeks later that Southern California, the most devastated region of our state, is forecasting 46% ICU capacity,” said Ghaly. State forecasts show that the Bay Area’s ICU capacity, which has avoided the long-term 0% availability status that has plagued Southern California for weeks, will move to 33.3% capacity by March 1. The Bay Area remains in the most restrictive purple layer of California’s reopening blueprint. All counties in the state remained in the purple category except for four counties in the state (Trinity, Alpine, Mariposa, Sierra). Trinity and Alpine counties have moved from the second most restrictive red layer to the orange or medium category this week. Chronicle staff writers Erin Allday, Michael Williams and Rita Beamish contributed to the story. Aidin Vaziri is a staff writer at the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]

