Studies suggest that iron release can be harmful to the heart





The process of releasing iron in response to stress can contribute to heart failure, and blocking this process may be a way to protect the heart, a study in mice published today. Suggests. eLife.. People with heart failure often suffer from iron deficiency, and some scientists suspect that iron processing problems in the body may be involved in this condition. This study describes one way iron treatment can contribute to heart failure and suggests potential therapeutic approaches to protect the heart. “Iron is essential for many processes in the body, including oxygen transport, but too much iron can lead to the accumulation of unstable oxygen molecules that can kill cells,” said an undergraduate researcher. According to lead author Junpei Ito, at the time the study was conducted, King’s College London’s Cardiovascular Medicine and Science was now a visiting scientist based at Osaka Medical and Pharamology University in Japan. “I already knew that iron metabolism changed in heart failure, but it was unclear whether these changes were beneficial or detrimental.” To learn more about the role of iron metabolism in heart failure, Ito et al. Called the nuclear receptor coactivator 4 (NCOA4), which is required to release iron accumulated in cells when the body’s iron levels are low. I studied protein-deficient mice. They found that these mice did not cause the less severe changes associated with heart failure compared to NCOA4 mice. Specifically, NCOA4-deficient mice did not develop excessive levels of iron or unstable oxygen molecule accumulation that could cause cell death in heart failure. A compound called ferrostatin-1 inhibits the release of stored iron and reduces the accumulation of unstable oxygen molecules. Further experiments by the team have shown that treating mice with NCOA4 with ferrosatin-1 can reduce the amount of cell death in heart failure. “Our results suggest that iron release can be harmful to the heart,” says Ito. “It can lead to unstable oxygen levels, heart cell death, and ultimately heart failure.” More research is needed to understand each step in the process of releasing iron and to test whether blocking this process is beneficial to people with heart failure. Patients with heart failure with iron deficiency are currently being treated with iron supplements, and previous studies have shown that their symptoms are alleviated. Our study is consistent with these studies, but suggests that reducing iron-dependent cell death in the heart may be a potential new therapeutic strategy for patients. “ Kinya Otsu, Professor of Cardiology, British Heart Foundation, King’s College London Source: Journal reference: Jun Ito, et al. (2021) Iron derived from autophagy-mediated ferritin degradation induces myocardial cell death and heart failure in mice. eLife. doi.org/10.7554/eLife.62174..

