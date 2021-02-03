Cluster accused Jefferson County of increasing COVID-19 numbers

Jefferson County Public Health Authorities have isolated three COVID-19 outbreaks, where the county case count increased from 8 to 26 last week.

An outbreak called a cluster was a major cause of the recalculation of the county case rate of 106.58 per 100,000 population as of Saturday, said county health officer Dr. Tom Locke.

The case rate in Clallam County was 88 per 100,000 as of Monday.

According to public health data, Jefferson County confirmed four new cases on Monday, while Clallam County held without new cases.

Monday’s results in Clallam County could be due to a delay in weekend inspections, which was not immediately apparent, said Dr. Allison Berry, Clallam County Health Officer.

Despite concerns about an increase in Jefferson County, Locke said the majority of groups were less worried than in individual cases.

“These are some of the easier to control,” he said. “They take time, but it’s relatively easy to identify everyone exposed. Therefore, isolate and test the right people.

“Looking at isolated cases, it’s very different. It’s much harder and often impossible for us to know how they got infected. At this point during the pandemic, we go to outbreak. It’s in pretty good shape. There are protocols that we know work. “

According to Locke, the case rates in both counties are significantly lower than the state’s average case rate of 392 per 100,000.

The North Olympic Peninsula is better than most states in terms of virus transmission, but residents cannot afford to be vigilant about precautions such as wearing masks, social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands. Mr Locke said. ..

“People can’t game the system in the sense that it’s okay to stay away from a particular location because the risks are everywhere,” he said. “Hopefully, given that this is outbreak-driven, this won’t be a precursor to the future.

“Currently, a very important message to the community is that people need to stay vigilant and protect themselves and their families because the threat is higher than ever in Washington. Because there is a risk of. “

In addition to those who follow preventive strategies, vaccinations carried out by health workers on the peninsula also play an important role in delaying infection, especially in the more contagious British variants identified in the state. But not enough people are vaccinated for months, Berry said.

She said she needed to be careful even after someone had been vaccinated.

“The main thing we want people to do is not celebrate too early,” Berry said. “People are excited about the vaccine coming out and they start to get together, and it’s premature.

“I started hearing from people that they received the first shot of the vaccine, and they are already planning a trip. I highly recommend it … really, people dramatically after vaccination. I don’t want you to change your life, “she continued.

“I understand that people want to expand their social circle. I think this can be done safely in a small way, but vaccination does not remove all precautions from the window. Not. “

She reiterated that the peninsula is still in a position where incidents could increase dramatically if people are not careful.

“We’re doing well, but we can easily lose that position,” Berry said. “We have a good shot that we don’t have to go through (a capacity hospital), but the only way to get there is to follow the guidelines and maintain that distance for a few more months. “

According to Clallam County Public Health Data, Clallam County has confirmed 919 COVID-19s since March last year, not reported in February.

Jefferson County confirmed four cases of COVID-19 this month, according to Jefferson County Public Health Data. This is about 1.3% of the 307 cases confirmed since March last year.

As of Thursday, 46 COVID-19 cases were active in Clallam County, and two were in the intensive care unit.

There were 23 active cases in Jefferson County.

The positive test rate on the peninsula (the percentage of tests returned positive) was 3.3% in Clallam County from January 15 to 29 and 4.46% in Jefferson County from January 25 to 31.



