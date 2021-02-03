Antibodies protection lasts at least 6 months, studies discover





A new study published Wednesday found that people who had previously been infected with the coronavirus are less likely to be re-infected for at least half a year. A biobank study of more than 20,000 participants found that antibodies persisted in 99% of people who had been infected with Sars-Cov-2 after 3 months and 88% after 6 months. I did. Rory Collins, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Oxford University and a principal investigator in the study, said: “There is evidence here that the antibody lasts for at least 6 months. The antibody blood test used by the researchers looked only for specific antibodies and missed other types of antibodies and cell memory that could provide immune protection.88 The% number was a “conservative estimate”. Professor Collins said the findings were “support Government decision to postpone the second doseThe Covid-19 vaccine’s suggestion that significant long-term protection is provided when high levels of antibody are induced. The findings provide some prospect, but it’s not a time of complacency. The study, commissioned by the UK government, found that the proportion of people who had previously been infected with Sars-Cov-2, also known as serum prevalence, increased from 6.6% in June to 8.8% in November. I understand. “The findings provide some prospect, but it’s not a time of complacency,” warned Health Minister James Bethel. “Even those who have antibodies may be able to infect others with the virus.” The study also looked at the proportion of people already infected with the virus and found that there was considerable variability among different age groups and ethnic groups. We found that 13.5 percent of people under the age of 30 had antibodies, but only 6.7 percent of people over the age of 70 had them. Recommendation Previous infections were detected in 16.3% of blacks who participated in the study, compared to 8.5% of whites. The prevalence of past infections was 12.4% in London, significantly higher than in other parts of the United Kingdom, including 5.8% in South West England and 5.5% in Scotland. Based on interviews with people who have been infected before, researchers found that one-quarter of participants were asymptomatic and 40% had a persistent dry cough, fever, or taste and smell. Recommendation The Biobank study is consistent with another study conducted by the British Public Health Service, with immunoprotection lasting at least 5 months and a history of Sars-Cov-2 infection. 83% lower risk Of infectious diseases. But that is in contrast to the findings from the largest study of serum prevalence in the United Kingdom, known as React-2, conducted by Imperial College London in the United Kingdom. Declined during the summer. However, Professor Collins pointed out differences in the methodology used by Imperial researchers who did not follow the same cohort of participants over time.

