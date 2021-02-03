2 Regina COVID-19 cases represent the first viral variant detected in the United Kingdom.Eight more dead in state

According to the state, the first virus variant detected in the United Kingdom arrived in Saskatchewan. A variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was detected in two residents of the Regina Zone.

The state states that a contact investigation revealed that one of the cases had moved from the United Kingdom to Canada. The second case of the coronavirus variant is intimate contact with travelers.

The two were tested in mid-January. When travelers are tested for viral variants, the state says the process can take a week or two, as the test must be genomic sequenced at Winnipeg’s National Institute of Microbiology.

According to the state, both residents with the coronavirus mutant were quarantined after the trip and are no longer infectious. Public health contact studies have identified all contacts of the two residents and found no further signs of infection.

In a COVID-19 update in Regina on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Moe urged Saskatchewan. Residents are vigilant.

“This is a more contagious variant, and no matter which variant it is, we must continue to know what we know to reduce the spread of this virus to each of us. It helps to reinforce, “Moe said.

“We need to keep our physical distance. We need to keep wearing masks. When we feel sick we need to stay home and avoid unnecessary trips. And everyone else. You should always follow up with public health orders and guidelines to keep ourselves safe, our family safe, and everyone around us safe. “

Dr. Sakibushahab, Chief Medical Health Officer of Saskatchewan, said the presence of viral variants in the state needs to be carefully monitored.

“Are the variants of concern more contagious? Are they more deadly? How effective are current and future vaccines against current and future variants? Everything is very closely monitored. Probably, “Shahab said.

Saskatchewan. The government says it is considering the impact of viral mutations on the COVID-19 program. This includes the necessary increases for public health measures and surge capacity planning.

“If the flag goes up … if you travel abroad or have other concerns … normal test results take 1-3 days, genotyping takes another 2 days,” Shahab said. Described the extension period required to identify the species. ..

“Therefore, even in such a situation, you cannot rely on waiting for the mutant strain to be identified to take all public health measures. For example, if you know, if you have symptoms, immediately. Quarantine to and then go to test while quarantined. “

If necessary, the state states that public health will issue public service advertisements to warn the general public of the risks of identified cases of viral variants of concern.

Daily numbers

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced on Tuesday in Saskatchewan.

One person died in the northwestern age group of 40 to 49 years.

One person died in Regina’s 50-59 year old group

Two people died in groups aged 60-69 in the northwest and central north.

Two people died in Saskatoon and a group of 70-79 years in the southeast.

Two people died in Saskatoon and a group over the age of 80 in the southeast.

There are 223 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total state to date to 24,236. — — Of these, 2,320 are considered active.

So far, a total of 21,602 people have recovered from COVID-19, of which 266 have been announced to have recovered on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 14 are northwest, 8 are northwest, 8 are northeast, 18 are northwest, 28 are central north, 7 are northeast, 38 are saskatoons, and 6 are. It is located in the center. 3 in the west and central east, 65 in Regina, 7 in the south center, 8 in the southeast zone.

Thirteen of the new cases have pending residence information.

According to the state, the Ministry of Health is updating its data reporting system, so Tuesday hospitalization data will not be available.

There were 1,974 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

Vaccine dose

106 COVID-19 vaccinations were given on Monday in Saskatchewan. To date, the state has received a total of 35,575 vaccinations.

As of Tuesday, 109 percent of the dose received at Saskatchewan was administered. According to the state, the excess is due to withdrawing an extra dose from the vial of vaccine received. These doses were administered in the far northeast zone and Saskatoon.

