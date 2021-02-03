“Escape Mutation” May Promote Resurrection of New COVID





According to the model, staying at home as much as possible until spring can save the lives of about 30,000 people. Wonder The E484K mutation has already caused a dire situation in Manaus, Brazil, a city of 2 million people in the Amazon rainforest. Brazil, like the United States, was inadequate last year in its efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis. Like former President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro downplayed the risk of the virus, and many there refused to follow public health recommendations such as wearing masks and social distance. As a result, Manaus was hit hard during the surge in cases last spring, where scientists studying blood samples Estimated that more than 75% of the population may have been infected.. When the number of cases decreased in the summer, many wondered if so many people in Manaus had developed antibodies against the virus and achieved community protection. Herd immunity, SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19. After all, the city wasn’t free from COVID. Recent variants of the causative virus # COVID19 It spreads more easily and can lead to more cases. More cases put more strain on medical resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths. pic.twitter.com/2AptA72nr4 -CDC (@CDCgov) January 28, 2021 Cases began to increase again in December and the hospital was overwhelmed again. Oxygen was deficient in some emergency rooms and patients died of suffocation due to lack of treatment. The second surge confused researchers and sent them in search of answers. Looking at the genetic instructions of the coronaviruses they are causing a new wave of infection, we find that their blueprints have changed significantly from the original “wild-type” virus. The virus is constantly changing. When they copy themselves and jump from host to host, they make a mistake in this copy process called mutation. From time to time, those mutations give the virus an important advantage that helps it control other forms of the virus. This new flavor or variant of the coronavirus found in Manaus (called P.1) had 17 significant changes compared to the original flavor. One of these, the N501Y mutation, is also present in the first mutant identified in the United Kingdom. This made the virus more contagious and caused a surge in cases in the United Kingdom. It seems to help the virus bind more easily to the door of our cells called the ACE2 receptor.

