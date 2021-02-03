Researchers make discoveries to better understand the SARS-CoV-2 virus-ScienceDaily





LinLi, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Physics at the University of Texas at El Paso. Efforts led by have worked with Howard University students and faculty to identify key variants that help explain the differences between the viruses that cause COVID. -19 and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

A team of researchers from UTEP and the Historically Black Research University of Washington, DC, is the basis for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and SARS-CoV-2 (also known as COVID-19). I found valuable data when comparing specific mechanisms. -To better understand how these viruses attack the human body. Their findings are published in a recent article in a scientific journal entitled “SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 Spike Proteins Use Different Mechanisms to Bind to Human ACE2.” Frontier of molecular biology science.. “We are very excited and interested in the timely work reported by Dr. Lee and his collaborators,” said Dr. Robert Kirken, Dean of the Faculty of Science at UTP. I am. “Since SARS-COV2 continues to evolve through the passage of infected humans, rapid identification and evaluation of these mutants using established research and testing approaches is critical to the development of new vaccines and therapies. is.” When comparing the viruses, researchers found that both sequences were very similar and had similar structures. Computational approaches could also be used to significantly increase the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 and identify mutations in SARS-CoV that are prone to serious infections. “Due to the mutation, the binding of SARS-CoV-2 to human cells was found to be much stronger than that of SARS-CoV,” Li said. “This may be one of the reasons why SARS-CoV-2 spreads much faster and is more difficult to control. SARS-CoV-2 uses a much smarter strategy than SARS-CoV in humans. Attacks cells. For example, in the case of SARS-CoV infects or binds to human cells and infects them using some important residues or amino acids, but SARS-CoV-2 has more residue. The use of groups makes it more robust and easier to completely hijack human cells. “We have identified the most important residues for SARS-CoV-2 to bind to human cells. This type of data is used in drug development to treat or treat infections caused by these types of viruses. It’s the key. You can also use these basic rules and functions. You probably have SARS-CoV-3 or 4 for future disease management 10 years from now. “ Researchers at both universities have focused on examining one of the four major proteins of the virus, known as the spike protein, that initiates infection in the human body. They found that there was an interesting change in the mechanism of the binding domain of peplomers from SARS-CoV to SARS-CoV-2. “The binding domain needs to be inverted so that it can bind to human cells, but we found that some strange mutations were occurring. Like the hinge of the door, the binding domain is SARS-CoV. It may affect the inversion mechanism of -2. It may be more flexible and easier to bind to human cells. “ The team included an interdisciplinary combination of undergraduate and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and faculty members from both UTP and Howard University. Yixin Xie, a UTEP graduate student and research assistant, was the lead author of the paper and led the computational and analytical part of the project in close collaboration with other UTEP and Howard University students in remote areas for a pandemic. did. In the future, the team’s goal is to expand research to study the mechanisms of all four proteins, better understand the inner workings of these viruses, and fight COVID-19 and related viruses. Is to support.

Story source: material Provided by University of Texas at El Paso.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

