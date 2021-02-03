It is now possible to prevent cervical cancer





Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers in Indian women. In 2018, 96,922 women were newly diagnosed and 60,078 died from the disease. The prevalence of cervical cancer is estimated to be in the range of 469.1 million (female population over 15 years old). Some of these indicators are often unrecognized and ignored due to the general lack of awareness of women’s early signs and symptoms. Fortunately, the well-understood etiology of cervical cancer has made it possible to prevent cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through sexual contact, has been established as a necessary cause of cervical cancer. Therefore, having multiple sexual partners or engaging in sexual activity at an early age increases the risk of cervical cancer. The involvement of specific sets of HPV genotypes in the natural history of cervical cancer has also led to prophylactic vaccines against these HPV genotypes as a preventive strategy for the disease. HPV vaccines are available for the 2-, 4-, and 9-HPV genotypes currently on the market to prevent HPV infection and reduce the risk of cervical cancer in women. However, the vaccine provides the best protection against HPV infection when given to girls by the age of 15. Identifying high-risk HPV types as etiological risk factors for cervical cancer also provides more specific tools for cervical cancer screening. HPV DNA test, existing cervical cytology (Papanicolaou smear), and visual examination using acetic acid (VIA) for early detection of precancerous lesions and cervical cancer. Screening tests are recommended only after age 25.



Given the positive scientific evidence of the effectiveness of these methods in the prevention and management of cervical cancer, the World Health Assembly set out in August 2020 to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health issue. We have adopted a global strategy. -By 2030, cervical cancer mortality has decreased three times. Member states include (i) 90% of 15-year-old girls who have been fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine, (ii) 70% of women who have been screened twice by age 35 and 45, and (iii) 90%. You need to reach your goals. Women diagnosed with cervical cancer must receive appropriate treatment and care. These goals are based on modeling studies on the impact of the proposed triple intervention strategy. It also revealed that by 2120, cervical cancer mortality was reduced by 99% and 62 million lives were saved. To prevent and manage common cancers, India currently has a national program to screen for cervical and breast cancer in women and oral cancer in men and women, in addition to other non-communicable diseases ( National Health Mission NPCDCS Program). The program also envisions support for cost-effective treatment in secondary and tertiary level healthcare. HPV vaccination is not yet part of India’s National Immune Program (UIP), but has already begun in Sikkim, Punjab and the Federal Territories of Delhi as part of the public health system. At the same time, the HPV vaccine has been available in the national folk medical system since 2008. Therefore, recognizing ourselves, vaccination of girls aged 9 to 15 and screening for women over the age of 25 is the best way to celebrate January, the month of cervical cancer awareness. Make others aware. article:

Professor (Doctor). Maxud Sidiki, President of the Indian Cancer Foundation,

President of Asia Pacific Cancer Prevention Organization

Former Director of the National Cancer Institute in Kolkata



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos