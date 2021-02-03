New research proves that coronavirus vaccines can help end a pandemic – BGR

The coronavirus vaccine has already reduced the number of cases of COVID-19, and several studies have proven it with solid data.

According to an Israeli study, significantly fewer vaccinated people over the age of 60 have developed life-threatening COVID-19. The effects are primarily seen in cities where vaccinations begin earlier and cover a wider area.

The reduction in cases with the vaccine was even more significant than the reduction observed during the blockade.

Data from another study in the United Kingdom also show that vaccination reduced the number of cases.

The coronavirus vaccine has been available in various Western countries since mid-December, 56.5 million Those who have taken at least one dose as of Tuesday morning.is more than 11.26 million people Of those people, they are completely vaccinated. That’s an impressive number, but it’s not high enough to dent a pandemic. Various experts have told us that vaccination rates need to exceed 70% to achieve herd immunity. Vaccines are intended to reduce the severity of the disease and prevent death, so they cannot prevent infection. However, the more people protected by vaccination, the harder it is for the virus to spread. People also need to continue to use precautions such as post-vaccination face masks and social distance. But here is the first study to investigate the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine, and there will be no more news. Herd immunity may be months away, but vaccines are already reducing infection rates in countries like Israel and the United Kingdom.

Israel

Israel does a good job of immunizing its population.A few 3.17 million People got the first shot. This is more than 30% of the population, an unmatched percentage of other countries. Of which 1.82 million people People received both Pfizer / BioNTech doses. As a result, Israel will be one of the first countries to document COVID-19 immunity and one of the first to understand when it reached herd immunity.

The vaccination campaign is already underway in Israel, BBC news Report.. Despite fighting outbreaks involving new strains in the UK and South Africa, the country has observed an overall reduction in cases. However, the number of infections among people over the age of 60 is declining. This change was seen especially in the elderly and in areas with more advanced vaccine programs.

The Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed that of the approximately 750,000 fully vaccinated people, only 531 people over the age of 60 are coronavirus-positive. Only 38 people were hospitalized with moderate, severe, or severe cases and only 3 died. The report states that it is unclear whether infected people became ill before immunity was fully formed. Still, the numbers are within the 95% efficacy rate of Pfizer drugs.

BBC It points out that more than 7,000 infections were recorded, including about 700 cases of moderate to severe illness and 307 deaths, before the vaccine was effective. The number of infections dropped significantly 14 days after receiving the first jab.

Since then, vaccination has not alone contributed to the reduction in the number of cases. Israel is still blocked.. The data analysis did not have a control group of unvaccinated people to measure the blockade effect. However, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology sought to determine if the restrictions affected the reduction of cases.

Researchers have found a significant reduction in infections and hospitalizations in groups of people over the age of 60 and in cities that have rapidly vaccinated most of the population. These changes were not observed in previous blockades. This indicates that the vaccine has already suppressed the infection.

The third study further supports the idea that Pfizer drugs work. Israeli health care provider Maccabi has revealed that only 66 of the 248,000 vaccinated people were infected more than a week after the second vaccination. None of them were hospitalized and all had mild symptoms. The organization compared the findings to a group of 900,000 unvaccinated people. About 8,250 people were infected, 11 times more than the vaccine group. They estimated that the vaccine was 92% effective, close to the official rating of 95%.

United Kingdom

Times Report (((via Queensland Times) Vaccines show signs of being very effective in the UK. The study will be published in a few days, but the data clearly show that the vaccine is actually reducing the number of cases. This is due to Anthony Harnden, Vice Chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI).

“Preliminary data show the vaccine effect from the first dose in both young adults and the elderly over 80 years,” officials said. “The effect seems to increase over time. Delaying the second dose may provide stronger and longer-term protection.”

The UK has made major changes to its vaccination plan, giving as many people as possible the first dose and choosing to delay the second dose by a few weeks after the recommended waiting time of 3-4 weeks. Authorities also said that different vaccines could be combined so that the deficiency does not affect the second jab.

According to Hahnden, the initial data are primarily aimed at the first Pfizer vaccine given in the country. There are no studies on the practice of vaccine mixing, but he said it should be okay. He added that the evidence shows that it is better to get a second dose of a different vaccine than nothing at all.

The UK was almost completely vaccinated 500,000 people As of January 31 9.3 million people Who took the first dose?

This study may be even more important than Israeli data, as the UK is fighting more infectious strains that fueled a record wave of infections in early 2021. It was in order.

