COVID-19 mutants: where do they come from?





CDC researchers have been working to determine the origin of these variants.

Atlanta — Almost a year ago, based in Atlanta Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I worked day and night to track the origin of the coronavirus and how to stop it. Today the work is the same, but the work is higher.Mutant mutant COVID-19 -Virus deviations-are now widespread all over the world. As of Tuesday, there were 23 known cases of UK variants in Georgia, from the previous 19 cases. CDC researchers are working to determine the cause of these mutations, as well as the original version of the virus, to keep everyone safe. According to the latest predictions, coronavirus mutants Originated in England Is spreading so rapidly that it will account for 1% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States within a few weeks. “Every time we encounter someone who is infected with any of these variants, we are much more likely to get infected,” he explained. Dr. Nahidbadelia at Boston Medical Center.. In addition, scientists say the UK variant could become the predominant strain of coronavirus nationwide by March. “You are talking about a variety that may be more than 50% contagious,” he said. Dr. Jodie Guest of Rollins Schools of Public Health at Emory University.. “By March, the number of cases should surge,” guest said if the mutant strain could spread unchecked. But guests said so far, social distance and masks, along with vaccines, could block all known variants. This minimizes the possibility of new spikes. In addition, researchers are working to adapt existing vaccines to kill more potent mutants that may emerge. “It doesn’t take long to reproduce. mRNA vaccine The guest said, “Make the necessary changes and give a booster to everyone who has it.” At this point, the variant is less deadly, but more contagious and can easily and quickly infect more people than the original coronavirus. However, you can stop the mutant strain by following appropriate health guidelines and following the development of the vaccine.

