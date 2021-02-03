How long should the mask be worn?





More people are eligible to get the COVID vaccine in Alabama, but slow vaccine deployment can mean longer masking.

Huntsville, Alabama — A step closer to herd immunity as more people will soon be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient number of people are immune to a highly contagious disease and the virus is unlikely to spread. This can occur with COVID-19 if a sufficient number of people are infected with the virus and recover, but infectious disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun said that this is the safest or most efficient way. It states that it is not. “Last year, we confirmed a high mortality rate from infection,” said Dr. Hassoun. Relation: Republicans propose $ 1,400 stimulus check for people vaccinated with COVID-19 Dr. Hassoun says people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity safely and quickly, but slow vaccine deployment can mean longer masking. There is. “At this point, we need to wear a mask for at least six more months,” Dr. Hasoon said. He says we can see normal faster, but it really depends. Starting February 8, more people in Alabama will be able to get the COVID vaccine. ADPH has expanded the number of people over the age of 65, teachers and other groups who can be vaccinated. Currently, the vaccine is not sufficiently widespread, so the time to reach herd immunity is in the air. “If we can do it right where we have a vaccine dose available to everyone interested in vaccination, we may be able to do it in 3-4 months.” Said Dr. Hassoun. “No, if you do it the same way you do now. This will take longer.” Relation: More Alabama are eligible for the COVID vaccine, but the limited supply may remain the same Currently, even if everyone has sufficient vaccinations, about 60% to 70% of people actually need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, says Dr. Hassoun. Dr. Hassoun said, “Northern Alabama has a population of about 500,000. A little more, about 300,000 vaccinations could be reached, which could reduce viral cross-infection. “. Dr. Hassoun says that rapid vaccination of people can prevent the spread of viral mutations such as new UK variants. He says variants are unpredictable and we need to do a better job of immunizing the public to prevent unpredictability. Even if deployment is slow, Dr. Hassoun says there are still some benefits to the community getting vaccinated. See: The problem with COVID vaccines is not limited to supply and demand

