Overview of heart disease

To commemorate the American Heart Month in February, the Lake Regional Health System educates Lake Sun readers on a variety of heart health topics.

—

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. There are even more amazing stats. In the United States, one person dies of heart disease every 36 seconds.

“The term heart disease, or cardiovascular disease, can refer to a variety of conditions,” said FACS, MD, MD, a Ray Regional cardiovascular thoracic surgeon. “The most common are coronary artery disease, heart attack, heart failure, arrhythmias, and heart valve problems.”

Heart disease is the number one murderer, but the American Heart Association estimates that 80% of heart disease is preventable.

Risk factor

Knowing the risk factors for heart disease can help prevent it.

“There are several risk factors associated with heart disease that individuals cannot change, such as age, gender, and heredity,” said Dr. Camber. “But other risk factors follow behaviors that individuals can change. Individuals who learn risk factors over time position themselves to better manage their heart health.”

The risk factors for heart disease that people can change are:

-smoking. According to the American Heart Association, smokers are two to four times more likely to develop coronary heart disease than nonsmokers. In addition, smoking is a strong independent risk factor for sudden cardiac death in patients with coronary heart disease.

-High blood cholesterol. Individuals need to know total cholesterol levels, LDL “bad” cholesterol, HDL “good” cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. People with hypercholesterolemia can develop fat deposits in their blood vessels, which can affect the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart.

“High cholesterol is asymptomatic, but it does not prevent it from becoming a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes,” said Dr. Camber. “A blood test is needed to determine if cholesterol is high.”

When diagnosed with hypercholesterolemia, treatment usually begins with lifestyle changes such as exercise and a healthy diet. If these do not produce satisfactory results, medication may help.

-High blood pressure. High blood pressure increases the burden on the heart and increases the risk of stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and congestive heart failure. It also has no symptoms, but can be found by screening. Lifestyle changes can lower blood pressure. Medicine may also help.

-Obesity and overweight. People with excess body fat, especially in the lower back, are more likely to develop heart disease and stroke in the absence of other risk factors. And being obese or overweight increases the risk of developing some other risk factors and exacerbates the risk.

“Lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, avoiding cigarette smoke, and limiting alcohol are the best ways to reduce your risk of heart disease. There are several ways to do this, “said Dr. Camber.

Dr. Camber is a member of the Lake Regional Health System’s comprehensive cardiac care team. The team includes intervention cardiologists and cardiovascular chest surgeons, as well as registered nurses and x-ray technicians who specialize in cardiac therapy. As a Level IISTEMI Center, Lake Regional is equipped with facilities to provide timely and reliable heart attack care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, please visit lakeregional.com / heartcare.

Heart disease and COVID-19

COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory disease, but studies have shown that the disease can have systemic effects and that some people are at high risk of severe infections. According to a report from the CDC, COVID-19 patients with reported underlying illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease have 6 times more hospitalizations and deaths than patients with no reported underlying illnesses. It was 12 times higher.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services classifies people with chronic heart disease as a high-risk population. High-risk individuals are part of Phase 1 B-Tier 2 of the state COVID-19 vaccine availability rollout. For more information on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and its phased deployment, please visit mostopscovid.com.