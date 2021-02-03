COVID Tongue and COVID Toes — Prolonged Pandemic Engender “Uncommon” Symptom Details | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (BA Raju / BCCL, Chennai) Entering the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the list of strange symptoms that may be associated with the disease continues to grow. In December 2020, tongue swelling, mouth ulcers, rashes, and blisters (collectively referred to as “COVID tongues”) in COVID-19 patients were reported in many parts of the world. Symptoms such as redness and rash on the soles of the feet (unofficially called “COVID toes”) are now widely reported in certain regions such as Europe. As more patients report less common or non-classical symptoms such as COVID tongue and COVID toes, experts note that people are aware of such signs and take necessary precautions accordingly. Warns that it should be taken. According to the World Health Organization, “skin rash or discoloration of fingers and toes” is recognized as a less common symptom of COVID-19. In the United Kingdom, a country working on a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, epidemiologists at King’s College London in London reported an increased incidence of COVID tongue in mid-January. “The number of Covid’s tongues and strange aphthous ulcers is increasing. If you have strange symptoms, headaches or malaise, stay home!” From Professor Tim Specter, who heads the ZOECOVID Symptoms Study in the UK. This tweet spotlighted “COVID Tongue” in January. Back in June 2020, Research It contains an example of a COVID-19 patient who experienced oral ulcer or aphthous ulcer, published in Nature Evidence-Based Dentistry. Studies have shown that oral tissue is rich in ACE2 (angiotensin converting enzyme) receptors, which may make the mouth a region vulnerable to coronavirus. Even “COVID toes” were first reported by many dermatologists in May 2020. Several reports of red and soft ridges, skin lesions, burning sensation, and toe and hand pain in COVID-19 patients. Even more worrisome is that these “less common” symptoms are becoming more and more frequent in some parts of the world. Experts believe that these symptoms are currently underreported because people are unaware that they are associated with COVID-19. A Research A hospital in Madrid, Spain, evaluated the symptoms of 666 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. The results show that 1 in 4 patients complained of tongue swelling and other tongue-related symptoms, and 4 in 10 found abnormal changes and a burning sensation in the limbs. The study emphasizes that nearly half of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms showed skin or mucous membrane-related problems during the study period. According to WHO, serious symptoms of COVID-19 include dyspnea, loss of language or mobility, and chest pain. In addition, the “most common” symptoms of the disease are fever, cough, malaise, and loss of odor and taste. “Uncommon” symptoms are pain and pain, headaches, sore throats, red eyes, diarrhea, and skin rashes. **** Download for weather, air pollution, science, and COVID-19 updates on the go Weather Channel App (For Android and iOS stores). It’s free!

