COVID-19 positive rate dropped to 5% in Oregon





Testing for coronavirus will continue at a steady rate as infection rates decline and vaccination efforts become more central.

Portland, Oregon — A pandemic with many moving parts. There’s a lot to do and a lot of information to process to fight COVID-19. The big news these days is about vaccination, but testing for coronavirus is still a big priority. And so far, Oregon has been able to maintain a pace of more than 100,000 tests per week, which began in mid-November. “It was very difficult to maintain the test with all our might on the vaccine. Therefore, the fact that we were able to maintain the test is a tribute to our healthcare system partners and the public health people who continue to test. Dr. Jennifer Weins, a health officer in Multnomah County and chief health officer in Clackamas and Washington, said: It is Dr. Vine’s job to worry about other challenges that arise, such as the more contagious mutant virus strains.

“My big hope is that these variants will not settle in our area and that we can continue our vaccination efforts without investing resources in response to the surge,” Vines said. .. Public health officials are hopeful now that the number of positive test results is declining. State-wide, from a positive rate of 8.6% in late November to less than 5% based on the latest report to the Oregon Department of Health. It is the first time that it has fallen below 5% since October. In Multnomah County, few people have been positive for coronavirus since mid-January, with 6% positive in the week of January 6th, but less than 5% thereafter.

“At this point, the overall trend I think is clear, thanks to everyone playing their part around the usual precautions (masking, distance, limiting social interaction),” Vines said. Stated. “The Oregons and our people in the metropolitan area are really sticking to our conservation actions and can see the rewards in numbers.” Clackamas County also fell below 5% positive at the end of January. Washington County fell below that mark earlier, but has recently receded in its announcement category.

Health officials say it doesn’t take long to move the needle. Therefore, we all need to remain as safe as possible.

