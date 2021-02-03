Moe defends COVID-19 approach for accelerated vaccine delivery

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe repeatedly called for accelerated vaccine access to Canada and defended his government’s current public health measures.

As the state lags behind other Canadian jurisdictions on a per capita basis, Mo’s government is under increasing pressure from critics to step up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan had the second highest incidence of active COVID-19 cases, with 201 per 100,000 population, after Manitoba.

However, Saskatchewan is the last in terms of case rates over the last seven days. It also tracks the number of deaths in the last 7 days and the number of deaths in the last 14 days, and is the second and last number of deaths in the last 14 days. All of these measurements are rates. In other words, it is tuned for the population variance across Canada.

Other states are taking stricter steps, such as shutting down non-essential businesses and services and limiting the products that can be sold in stores.

However, Saskatchewan remains on the course. Moe said Tuesday that his government plans were working.

“The measures we are taking are not important … (and) have been proven to reduce the number of infections,” he said.

“Would you like to see them fall faster? I think it will happen from time to time. Follow the public advice here. It works. It has been proven to work. That each of us follow that advice. If you promise, they will work better. “

The Saskatchewan approach means that the inhabitants had to make some sacrifices, but at the same time, work is being done to balance the negative effects of restrictions with life support. Said. Return. “

Moe said it was still tough for months as vaccination efforts became more active.

Vaccines have been one of Moe’s favorite topics over the past few weeks. He criticized Justin Trudeau and the Commonwealth Liberal Party for failing to secure a reliable supply of vaccines quickly enough. The two vaccines currently approved for use in Canada, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, have both been suspended as they are working to strengthen and improve their supply chains.

“There continues to be very encouraging news about the effectiveness of vaccinations from countries far ahead of us,” Moe said on Tuesday.

“The vaccine is working. In Saskatchewan, a few more people need to be vaccinated to get out of this pandemic. Our healthcare professionals are doing a good job … the arms of as many people as possible. I have a needle in it. “

According to Mo, the next shipment of Pfizer vaccine will arrive the next day or two, with 6,000 from Modana arriving later this week, a slight decrease of 6,500 expected from the latter of the two approved vaccine producers. is.

According to Moe, the total dose provided is about 12 of the state’s Phase 1 vaccination program for healthcare professionals, community-dwelling seniors over 80, and both caregivers and caregivers. It’s just%. Facility.

That’s about 190,000 people. Phase 1 requires 380,000 doses, as the vaccine requires two doses.

“We need more vaccines and we need them faster,” Moe said.

The premier continued to contact state and federal counterparts and spoke to Pfizer’s CEO on Tuesday morning. He said he hopes the federal government will increase vaccine deliveries in the second quarter.

“I hope it happens sooner if possible,” he said. Our state and medical team are ready. “

The federal government said Tuesday that it expects all Canadians who want the vaccine to have enough vaccine by the end of September.

Moe also announced that the state’s large-scale vaccination ordering plan will be announced next week. That stage of vaccination begins when the most vulnerable are completed.

“There are many options for where you can take a shot when it’s your turn,” Moe said.

“That’s our way out of this pandemic. That’s our way out of this pandemic.”

Sask detects the first two cases of the UKCOVID variant

The state also announced on Tuesday that it had detected the first two cases of the first COVID-19 mutant found in the United Kingdom. It is called variant B.1.1.7 and is considered to be more contagious than the major variants of COVID-19. The state said two cases were detected in close contact with travelers, they were self-quarantined and no further infections occurred. Travelers were returning from the UK before travel restrictions became stricter.

The two cases are the first British variants to reach Saskatchewan. In the Canadian province, 135 British variants and at least 30 of the first B.1.351 variants found in South Africa have been reported.

To date, no South African variants have been found in Saskatchewan.

“Every virus has many variations, but if we find that the variants behave differently, it’s labeled as a variant of concern,” said Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Tuesday.

“As we move forward, we are likely to see more varieties, some of which will be of concern.”

Regina’s Loilomanou Institute is actively monitoring mutants, according to Shahab, but the results need to be confirmed by whole-genome sequencing at Winnipeg’s National Laboratory.

Although there is no current evidence that these more contagious subspecies are widespread in Saskatchewan, Shahab has been taken to control the prevalence of the major subspecies of COVID-19 Canada. Behavior also prevents the spread of new variants, wearing masks, social distance, and staying home when sick.

He urged Saskatchewan to oppose international and interstate travel that could import new strains. If you need to move between states, avoid public places and follow all guidelines.

Shahab also provided reporters with the latest data on the outbreak in Saskatchewan.

Although the number of tests has decreased slightly, Shahab said it has been well tested and should at least maintain its current level. He advised people with symptoms to book a test or visit a drive-through test site.

“Other respiratory viruses are not very prevalent. If you have respiratory symptoms, get tested,” he said.

He added that the daily test positive rate was 9.1%, higher than the state wanted. Its positive rate is much higher in the north and far north, in the three digits.

In the north-central part, it sits at 11.2 percent.

He also said the daily new case rate per 100,000 people currently sitting at 18.6 should be reduced. Far north and north regions are also leading the way.

The new case rate per day in the North Central Zone is 20.6 per 100,000 population, and the active case rate per day is 232.2 per 100,000 people.

The state tests an average of 203 people per 100,000 people daily.

Shahab also outlined test-positive daily moving averages, daily new cases, and daily average new cases. All of these indicators have been declining day by day since last Monday.

This is a sign that the public health measures currently in place are working, he said.

“Our number of cases is declining, but it’s very slow,” he said.

“If we want to continue our current ability to do what we can, we must all follow these steps. We cannot guarantee that there will be no transmissions.”

According to Shahab, the group of cases can usually be too close to the workplace to attend rallies that shouldn’t happen, or even go back to people through secondary domestic infections.

The main cause of the COVID-19 epidemic in Saskatchewan is home infections, followed by apartments such as long-term care and group homes.

Like Moe, he defended the measures being taken. He said the state was considering where the infection was occurring and was looking for a specific area where it could be reduced, but could not find one specific area.

“It’s the ability to keep a few things going, but ensuring that we all follow the’t’to the guidelines will be essential for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Eight more COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday

Eight more residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 died.

One death was reported in each of the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups, and two deaths were reported in each of the 60-69, 70-79, and 80+ age groups.

One resident from the North Central Zone was one of two deaths in the range 60-69 years.

The state reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 266 recovery and 106 new vaccinations.

The state has 2,320 active cases and 21,602 recovery.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is 227, or 18.5 per 100,000 population.

On Monday, 1,974 tests were processed.

For the efficiency of withdrawing the extra dose from the received vaccine vial, 109 percent of the received vaccine dose was administered.

To date, 30,692 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 4,883 have received the second dose.

Only the southwest, south-central, and central-west zones have not yet distributed the vaccine.

Wesmor-related positive COVID cases

After linking public health-positive COVID-19 cases to school, three classrooms are self-isolating at Wesmall Public High School.

One of the classrooms will return to face-to-face learning on Monday and the other will be quarantined until next Thursday.

There is no evidence that one or more cases were obtained or sent at school. Face-to-face learning continues in all other classes.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division announced a positive case late Monday night.