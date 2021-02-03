Antibodies’remain for at least 6 months’









According to one study, 99% of people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 had antibodies to the virus for three months after infection. Researcher UK Biobank It was found that 87.8% remained seropositive for the last 6 months of the study. According to scientists, this finding indicates that antibodies produced after natural infections may provide some protection for most people. Sir Patrick Valence, the government’s chief scientific adviser, described the results as “a useful confirmation of antibody maintenance.” The latest findings were generally in agreement Interim Results of Last Month’s Sarscov2 Immunity and Reinfection Assessment (SIREN) Study This suggested that antibodies from people who recovered from COVID-19 provide at least 83% protection against reinfection compared to people who have never had the disease before. Naomi Allen, UK Biobank Chief Scientist and Professor of Epidemiology at Oxford University, said in a briefing hosted by the Science Media Center: Other studies showing that the likelihood of reinfection after spontaneous infection is fairly low over the same period suggests that people may be protected from subsequent infections for at least 6 months after the initial infection with the virus. doing. “ Uncertainty remains The researchers said important questions remained. “It’s unclear if this will provide complete protection,” said Professor Sir Rory Collins, a senior researcher at UK Biobank. Sir Rory, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Oxford University, added: “And about vaccines, or about people who are actually infected, they are still communicators and endanger others.” Researchers said they did not have the opportunity to evaluate antibody levels in individuals vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine over time compared to naturally infected individuals. But the data are “encouraging,” he suggested. “I don’t know if the punches are big or small, but it’s clear that both give very good punches,” Sir Rory told the briefing. Scientists said they could not comment on the persistence of the antibody from a new mutant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is because they were not widespread at the end of the study. Biomedical database A UK Biobank study included monthly blood samples and data on potential symptoms from 20,200 participants and their adult children and grandchildren. The results showed that: The proportion of the population with serum prevalence to SARS-CoV-2 increased from 6.6% in May / June 2020 to 8.8% by November / December 2020.

Serum prevalence was most common in London (12.4%) and less common in Scotland (5.5%).

There was no difference in serum prevalence by gender, but the proportion of participants with detectable antibodies was higher in younger people (13.5% under 30 years) and lowest in older people (70 years and older). 6.7%).

The serum prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 was highest in black ethnic participants (16.3%) and lowest in Caucasian (8.5%) and Chinese (7.5%) participants.

The most common symptom associated with having antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 is taste and olfactory loss, which was reported by 43% of seropositive participants.

Twenty-four percent of sero-positive participants were completely asymptomatic, and 40% had any of the three “classical” COVID-19 symptoms (fever, persistent dry cough, or loss of taste or smell). There was no. Sir Bethel, UK Health Minister, said: “The findings show some promise, but it’s not a time of complacency. It’s not yet fully understood how long antibody protection will last. Communicate the virus to others. “For now, it’s important that everyone stays at home, even if they have been infected with COVID-19 in the past, so that they can prevent the spread of the virus, protect the NHS, and save lives. I can do it.”

