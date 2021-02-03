Covid vaccine provided to all Staffordshire care facilities

All Staffordshire Elderly Care Homes Provided COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccine – And 9 out of 10 residents received the first vaccination.

Care Home residents and staff are one of the priority groups targeted for the first national rollout of vaccination programs.

Vaccines are currently being delivered to approximately 330 qualified care facilities in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire, according to NHS officials.

And Staffordshire County Council Over 90% of care home residents in the county say they have the first jab. The rest are currently recovering from Covid-19 and will have to wait 28 days to be vaccinated.

Numbers released last week show that 130,636 Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire people were vaccinated at least once, including 86.1 percent over the age of 80.





Vaccines are delivered to care homes via a roving team, and jabs are also available at Royal Stoke University Hospital. There are 23 GP clinics throughout the county and two mass vaccination centers in Tunstall and Stafford. The third center in Alrewras is scheduled to open next week.

Dr. Paddy Hannigan, clinical leader of the program, said: “We started vaccinations in the care facility a few days before Christmas, so it’s great to be able to achieve this by early February.

“Our care homes are very important to how we deal with pandemics. They are an important part of our health and care network, where some of our most vulnerable citizens live.

“In a few care homes, visits were postponed by the director of the local public health department for safety reasons in the event of an outbreak in the area. These homes will be visited as soon as NHS staff are allowed to do so. We know which of these homes are and keep in touch with them on a regular basis.

“We will work hard in the coming weeks to reach the government’s goal of vaccination of the most vulnerable people by mid-February, which is still for the residents for Covid-19. This includes revisiting a small number of care facilities that could not be vaccinated. “

Johnny McMahon, a minister of health, care and well-being at the Council, said: Residents received the first dose of the vaccine. Incredibly welcome.

“Work is being done to ensure that the rest of the unvaccinated population can be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Even if vaccinated, it is important that everyone be vigilant. Therefore, regular county-wide care facilities also carry out regular inspections of staff and residents, social distance, protective equipment, and regularity. We continue to follow the rules for hand washing.

“We take the test for everyone in the asymptomatic community, and for those who need to go out, book a regular test at one of our community tests or pop-up test centers. We continue to encourage that. We must do everything we can to defeat this virus. Tests will find and spread cases until the vaccine is spread to more people. Is the best way to stop the virus. “

According to the NHS England, the vaccine is currently available in all eligible UK care facilities, with a total of over 10,000 homes.

Due to a local outbreak, for safety reasons, the visit to “the few remaining homes” was postponed.

Professor Martin Green, Chief Executive Officer of Care England, said: “Providing vaccines to all care homes for the elderly is a great achievement and a testament to the efforts of the NHS and local care home staff and colleagues.

“We are now looking forward to offering the government’s ambitious second dose program and working together to deploy it to people with learning disabilities who live in long-term care facilities and supported living environments. . “