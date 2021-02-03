Glasgow start-ups provide technology to improve cancer treatment





Freshly made spinout business Students at the University of Glasgow have signed a licensing agreement with genome analysis specialist Congenica to create a platform for targeting and tailoring cancer treatments.

Founded earlier this year, Gabriel Precision Oncology has developed software specifically designed to study the genomics of cancer patients. This covers an interpretation of how the genes of all individuals interact with each other to identify their combined effects on that individual. health.. Cambridge-based Congenic already has similar technology used to identify and treat rare diseases. In collaboration with Gabriel, the company plans to extend its genome interpretation platform to include somatic cancers, cancers caused by genetic mutations that are the most common cause of the disease. read more: Funding for new medical technologies to detect Parkinson’s disease Gabriel was founded by Professor Andrew Biankin, Dr. Susanna Cooke, and Dr. Philip Beer. Among these people have extensive expertise in cancer genomics and treatment development, both academically and commercially. “At this point, too few patients have access to advanced molecular cancer diagnoses, and we are missing out on potential treatments and clinical trials,” said Professor Biankin. “The surrounding laboratories and medical systems world With a standardized, comparable analysis platform, you can perform your own tests on your own patients, giving more patients access to precision medicine. “Congenica’s technology is a market leader in the rapid interpretation of genomic data, and we believe that our platform will work together to give more cancer patients access to new therapies. I will. ” read more: Rare cancer treatments are nearby Established based on research by the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and the NHS, Congenic software enables large-scale, rapid data analysis, runs 20 times faster than industry averages, and delivers 30% higher analysis yields. I will. Taken together, this is claimed to reduce the cost of genome interpretation by up to 95%. The company has a global footprint supporting major international laboratories, academic medical centers, and biopharmacy. Enterprise.. It is also the exclusive clinical decision support partner of the NHS Genomic Medicine Service. “This collaboration means that Congenic’s product platform will extend to somatic cancer. Somatic cancer is a disease area that we believe can greatly benefit from our platform. That’s what Vice President Freddie Sharkey said. “Gabriel has brought together a wide range of international genomics expertise, and its platform has been specially developed to treat tumor-derived DNA. In collaboration with Gabriel, clinical genomics for everyday cancer I look forward to further incorporation into the treatment. ”

