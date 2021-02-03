How people over 70 get the coronavirus vaccine in Knox County

Knox County has added individuals over the age of 70 to the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list, It may be for a while Before the inhabitants actually receive the first dose due to obstacles along the way.

Knox County providers are having a hard time immunizing residents over the age of 75. Supply shortage and high demand.. However, Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of health at Knox County, said Tuesday that the following age groups (70-74) were added to avoid confusion between counties throughout Tennessee.

“It doesn’t increase our supply. It doesn’t give us any more vaccines,” Buchanan said. “It only qualifies more people for the vaccine and we are pleased with it.”

The Tennessee Department of Health announced this week that state quotas will increase by 15%. As a result, if Knox County gets more vaccines, it helps, but there are still so many vulnerable people who have to fight for their promises.

The outlook is that there are more than 30,000 people over the age of 75 in Knox County, and as of Monday, only about 9,800 people received their first dose. If you add the age group of 70 years or older, more than 20,000 people will be added.

“Although more individuals are encouraged to be eligible for this vaccine, we know that there are still many unvaccinated people in the original 75+ age group. “Bucanan said. “The demand for this vaccine is well above the supply.”

Both the health sector and private health providers have begun vaccination of qualified county residents.

Supply is still an issue, why add another age group?

The Knox County Health Department announced that the day after the Tennessee Department of Health added an age group to 89 of the 95 counties in the state, people over the age of 70 would be added to the qualifications. In the remaining six metropolitan areas, you can decide whether to expand your vaccination opportunities.

The Tennessee Department of Health will receive approximately 93,000 vaccines this week. This will enable healthcare providers throughout Tennessee to deliver the vaccine at full power. Of course, the shipment must arrive in the state and the dose must be split between providers before the patient can take a shot.

“Our decision to add an age group over 70 was strictly based on the fact that the state added it …. Citizens and their citizens, and even the confusion of our team. To avoid it, I wanted to be consistent there, “said Buchanan. “So we are in step with the states there.”

How to make a reservation

People over the age of 70 must wait until the dose is delivered or the county waiting list is published.

The health department has been working on an online waiting list for several weeks, allowing residents over the age of 70 to register. Not perfect yet.

The booking platform will be added to the Health Department website. covid.knoxcountytn.gov/vaccine-info.html.. Once launched, people over the age of 70 and other qualified groups will be able to add their information to the waiting list. Patients will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis from the waiting list.

The COVID-19 hotline will also open when reservations are available. Qualified individuals can call 865-215-5555 to secure their place. The health department will contact the patient by email or phone regarding vaccination opportunities.

“They are literally building a system for us and it will take a lot of time. When you start this, it works well and people are very easy to use and access. I would like to confirm. “Bucanan said about the waiting list.

“I’m hoping it will be released soon, but I don’t have a definite date because I want to try it out and fix any issues or issues before it’s released.”

Individuals over the age of 70 can also be vaccinated at other healthcare providers, including reserved hospitals. The Kovenant Health, UT Medical Center, and Summit Medical Group are some of the other vaccine providers in Knox County.