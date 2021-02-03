Due to a lack of staff, the patient died in the Good Hope ward for five hours.

The deceased patient was left in the ward for nearly 5 hours, and another died after the fall. Good Hope Hospital, Revealed.

Both incidents happened in Sutton cold field Hospital during the Covid pandemic when it was suffering from staffing issues.

The shocking incident was revealed in a report on how the trust, which operates four Birmingham and Solihull hospitals, handled the coronavirus outbreak.





The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report highlights the naked effects of the pandemic and the impact on staffing of hospitals run by the trusts that carry out the report.

The University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest hospitals in the UK and Queen Elizabeth, Good hope, Heartland And Solihull Hospital.

December last year- Pandemic height -The team conducted a surprise inspection at QE, Good Hope and Heartlands.

They found that at Good Hope, deceased patients were “not always brought out of the ward in a timely manner.”

One example of this was a patient in Ward 8 who died at 6:45 am, but had not yet been taken away by 11:35 am due to the low level of staff.



“This was reported by some staff and caused pain to them,” the report said.

The test also revealed how another patient died and the other patient was harmed after a potentially avoidable fall.

“We provided an example of a fall that could be avoided due to low staff. In 11 wards, a patient fell and died after being injured,” the report said.

“At the time of the fall, the ward was understaffed and all staff were busy with other patients. As a result, a research report was prepared with staffing as a concern.”

Inspectors also expressed concern about the placement of nurses at Heartlands Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Other findings from CQC inspectors at the three hospitals are as follows:

-One nurse had to take care of as many as 17 patients because there were not enough nursing staff to keep them safe.

-Patients who were Covid-negative at admission were admitted to the Covid-positive ward.

-Staff often worked “long hours” beyond the 12-hour shift to ensure patient safety.

-Some relatives complained that the patient was discharged “in worse condition than when he was hospitalized.”

CQC has made recommendations for trust, including ensuring that the staffing of nurses is sufficient to keep patients safe.

A spokesperson for the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said:

“As of the tests performed on December 2 and 9, 2020, Trust and our excellent staff took 10 months to pandemic with more than 450 Covid inpatients on the day of the test. In the meantime, the number of Covid inpatients increased to 1,054 in January.

“At the most difficult time in NHS history, our staff’s efforts to provide care to well over 11,000 Covid inpatients now remain extremely extraordinary. It remains ours. It remains the focus. “