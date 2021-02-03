An American woman in need of a liver transplant because her body produces alcohol that intoxicates her





Can I get drunk without consuming an ounce of alcohol? If you have a very rare illness called Intestinal Fermentation System / Syndrome (ABS), yes, you can! American women are talking about their drunkenness, claiming that a liver transplant is absolutely necessary to restore their health. Sara Lefebvre (38) from Connecticut is a Teetotalist, a person who refrains from alcohol and alcohol products. Still, doctors often assume that she is alcoholic based on her drunkenness. Due to ABS, yeast in the stomach is converted to excess amounts of ethanol. This is transmitted to her blood and makes her get drunk, much like drinking alcohol. This condition caused serious damage to her life. When she stopped and drank for drunk driving, she found that she was six times more than the legal limit for drunk driving! At first I was surprised at why this happened to her, but now she finally knows the cause. She was diagnosed in February and is receiving antifungal treatment. But this is like a band-aid of cuts that requires a stitching situation. The drug only keeps her okay until she receives a liver transplant. “If this new drug doesn’t work, I’ll die,” she quoted. Ladbible.. Her problem is exacerbated by the fact that most doctors believe that ABS does not exist and is composed. The transplant patient needs to be calm, but her blood alcohol levels are always high, so two hospitals have already removed her from the transplant list. She first noticed something was wrong at the age of 23. After a few drinks with a friend, she went home and fainted outside the gate at sub-zero temperatures. According to her friend who dropped her house, she was completely fine at that time. She then fainted and continued to fall more often, just like a drunk man. She was taken to a hospital where ABS was elevated by liver sugar treatment. After falling into the basement one day, her husband Ant hired a nurse to monitor her. “I’m always afraid of what Sarah will fall into and how she will hurt her. It’s like a living nightmare,” he said. He says their children have now adapted to their “new normal” life, but it will certainly come at the expense of everything. After discovering that it is ABS, she is even more anxious for a new liver. She has jaundice and is hospitalized because of damaged liver. However, the hospital will not be able to operate on her as long as her blood alcohol levels remain very high. Ant believes this condition was caused by repeating the course of antibiotics he needed as a child.

..





