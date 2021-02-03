101 deaths-the highest daily pandemic casualties

The Ministry of Health was informed of an additional 101 coronavirus-related deaths and 879 new cases.

In a statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team said 83 of the deaths occurred in January and 18 this month.

This is the highest number of deaths reported by the Ministry of Health since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Previously, the highest number of Covid-related deaths reported per day was 93 deaths on January 19.

The age range is 19 to 103 years and the median age of deaths is 85 years.

There were a total of 3,418 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland.

More than 920 deaths notified to health authorities in January died in January.

This is compared to 164 deaths on the November death date and 176 deaths on the December death date.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is currently 198,424.

The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital is 1,388 and the ICU is 207.

Of the cases notified today, 419 are male and 459 are female. 56% of cases are under 45 years and the median age is 41 years.

According to NPHET, 383 of the new cases are Dublin, 79 are Cork, 53 are Galway, 40 are Limerick, 43 are Meath, and the remaining 290 have spread to the other 20 counties.

The high mortality rate is associated with a surge in Covid-19 infections a few weeks ago, the Chief Medical Officer said.

Dr. Tony Holohan said: “This is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day for the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

“The high mortality we are currently experiencing as a country is directly related to the surge in infections we saw a few weeks ago, followed by ICU admissions and admissions.

Your consent is required to load this rte-player contentUse rte-player to set cookies on your device to manage additional content from which you can collect data about your activity. Please review the details, agree and load the content.Manage settings

Read more about the coronavirus

“Although the reported levels of infection have improved significantly, there is still a long way to go and the incidence needs to be further reduced.

“The best way to honor those who died in Covid-19, and those who loved and cared for them, is to follow public health advice.

“Encourage your friends, family and colleagues to do the same, staying at home unless absolutely necessary.

“Today we have control over the outlook for this disease in the coming weeks. Your positive behavior is important and they are summed up at a collective level. Keep it up.”

When the third current wave of Covid-19 swept across the country last month, public health officials warned that the “sad reality” was an increase in mortality.

On January 14, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said, “It will be difficult for days or weeks to report these numbers.”

Five days later, when 93 deaths were reported, HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Colm Henry said, “Sadly, there will be more.”

He said high levels of illness and infection in the community would be transmitted to hospitals.

“Many of them get sick, many of them need intensive care, and sadly some of them will die,” he said.

Just two weeks later today, 101 people were notified of their deaths, reaching their daily highs.

The 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is currently 455.0.

The highest rate counties are Monaghan (1011.6), Waterford (664.5) and Carlow (660.4).

The counties with the lowest incidence are Roscommon (179.7), Leitrim (199.7), and Kelly (212.6).

NPHET states that it has examined existing evidence of the role of vitamin D and Covid-19 in relation to potentially beneficial drug and lifestyle interventions in the community.

There is “situational evidence” suggesting the association, but to date, he said that quality evidence was insufficient to support changes to existing recommendations.

The issue was addressed today in a recent letter from Dr. Holohan to the Minister of Health on January 28th.

However, NPHET should make efforts to raise awareness of existing guidance recommending that all adults over the age of 65 be supplemented daily with 15 micrograms of vitamin D for bone and muscle health. I agreed to be.

The hospital situation continues to be very squeezed, with Waterford University Hospital serving the largest public hospital with 98 Covid-19 patients.

Oireachtas Health Commission heard it today Covid-19 kills 1,543 people in nursing home, 369 cases occurred in January.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health said 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine should be given next week.

Apart from this, the government is insisting on making the bill available tonight within a few weeks. Hotel for forced quarantine.

Additional reports Laura Hogan, Fergal Bowers, Michelál Lehane, Tommy Meskill