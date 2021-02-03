Forty percent of the country has made no progress in reducing adolescent smoking over the last two decades.

Credit: CC0 public domain



Despite the overall decline in tobacco use over the last 20 years, 1 in 5 boys (17.9%) and 1 in 10 girls (11.5%) worldwide since 2010 I used tobacco at least once during 2018.According to a new study published today Lancet Child & Adolcent Health journal.

Tobacco use kills more than 8 million people worldwide each year, causing cancer, heart disease, lung disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can affect fertility. Adolescent and childhood smoking is a serious problem, given that most adult smokers begin in adolescence or childhood.

In a new study, the author examined world youth tobacco survey data from 1999 to 2018, Tobacco use.. All included countries conducted at least two surveys, with 1.1 million people aged 13 to 15 from 140 countries between 1999 and 2018, and 530,000 people from 143 countries between 2010 and 2018. Adolescents were investigated.

In this study, smoking rates from 2010 to 2018 over at least one day in the last 30 days were approximately twice as high at age 15 compared to age 13 for both boys and girls (6.8% vs. 15.4% for boys). ); 3.4% vs. 8.7% of girls).Smoking rate was the highest in the western Pacific region For boys (17.6%), the Tokelau Islands have the highest prevalence of 49.3%. In Europe, girls smoked the highest rates (9.0%), with Bulgaria at 23.7% and Italy at 23.6%.

The study also considered the use of other tobacco products such as chewing tobacco, snuff, dips, cigars, cigarillos, pipes, and e-cigarettes.

Between 2010 and 2018, the usage of these products was higher in 15 years than in 13 years (8.4% vs 13.9% for boys, 5.1% vs 9.3% for girls), and the use of other products It has increased significantly. Over the last 20 years, tobacco products for 15-year-old boys have increased by an estimated 2.1%. The usage of non-cigarette tobacco products was highest in the Eastern Mediterranean region (16.7% for boys and 9.0% for girls). According to the survey, the prevalence in the Americas and Europe was the lowest (7.5% and 9.3% for boys and 5.4% and 5.5% for girls). The authors state that they could not distinguish between different types of tobacco products in this category.

Professor BoXi of Shandong University in China said: “Although tobacco use may have declined in most of the countries surveyed, many young people are still smoking. Non-tobacco product usage is higher than or equal to tobacco usage. Higher countries show that there is still much to do. The need to strengthen tobacco management efforts, including various specific policies Focus on tobacco products and health education for young people worldwide Is more important than ever. “

In this study, the prevalence of smoking and using other tobacco products varied in different regions. Researchers suggest that this is due to differences in how tobacco control measures are implemented and monitored. Uruguay, for example, is at the forefront of tobacco control, banning tobacco advertising and advertising altogether and issuing strict pictorial health warnings. As a result, smoking decreased by 17% per 10 calendar years (from 20.1% in 2007 to 8% in 2014), the authors estimate.

In the Western Pacific region, smoking tobacco penetration and other tobacco usage improved between 1999 and 2018, declining 6.2% and 4.2% per 10 calendar years, respectively. In Europe, smoking rates have also decreased by 5%. However, while the region has shown improvement, not all countries in the region have performed similarly. For example, Bosnia and Herzegovina saw an increase of 10.6% every 10 years (from 11.7% in 2008 to 17% in 2013). The authors consider that smoking is increasing in this country and several other countries due to low cigarette prices, inadequate smoking cessation in buildings, and inadequate tobacco promotion and promotion. It suggests that it may be due to smoking cessation or the sale of a single cigarette.

There were areas that showed increased utilization of other tobacco products. In the eastern Mediterranean region, the prevalence increased by 3.5%, and in Southeast Asia, it increased by 3.3% every 10 calendar years. For example, in Saudi Arabia in the eastern Mediterranean region, usage of other tobacco products increased by 33.3% every 10 years (from 11.2% in 2007 to 21.2% in 2010). In Bhutan, Southeast Asia, it increased by 18% (from 7.2% in 2004 to 23.4% in 2013).

Professor Yajun Liang of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden said: “The greatest reductions in tobacco use have been seen in countries that have approved the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, emphasizing the importance of policy changes to reduce tobacco smoking, especially for other tobacco products. Much work to be done on reducing use. “

“In most countries, 15-year-old adolescents used 2-3 times more tobacco products than 13-year-olds. The pressure from peers, the desire to experience new things, and the ability to buy tobacco are all in this trend. Fortunately, many can explain this trend. Countries have implemented partial or total bans on tobacco advertising, but advertising and publicity on the Internet and social media. It’s difficult to tackle. Health education from an early age on the dangers of tobacco remains important. “

In a linked comment, co-authors Mohammed Javad and Christopher Millet of Imperial College London, England, and Limanakash (who was not involved in the study) at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon said the study was “dark. “Depicts” “and”[the] The findings reveal a quietly growing phenomenon that has emerged as an urgent priority on the global tobacco control agenda: the rise of non-tobacco products. “

They discuss in detail the increasing use of other tobacco products in the eastern Mediterranean region, which is the result of new flavored tobacco in water pipes (locally known as shisha, hookah, or argyle). It suggests that this is due to its growing popularity. The prosperous Middle Eastern cafe culture, and the misconception that water-gisel tobacco is less harmful than tobacco.They agree with the authors of the study that different policies may be needed for different Tobacco products In addition, existing tobacco control legislation is based on reducing tobacco smoking, which is less effective when applied to products such as hookah tobacco.

The author writes: “Extending existing legislation to hookah is theoretically rational, but in reality it is not sufficient and may not be enforceable. Effective against the emergence of more subtle tobacco-using environments. In the absence of good policy response, tobacco adolescent consumption remains high … Tobacco use It was certainly plausible, due to increased use of hookah among adolescents in the eastern Mediterranean region. At the very least, increased use of non-tobacco can undermine progress in reducing tobacco smoking and, in the worst case, significantly exacerbate the tobacco epidemic. “

The author notes some restrictions. Not all countries in the world were included in the survey because the survey was not completed within the time period. The surveys were not conducted in all countries in the same year, and some countries (53 out of 140) conducted only two surveys, not more. This weakened the ability to assess how prevalence changed over time. In addition, because the survey relies on self-reporting, participants may have understood and interpreted the question in different ways.In the survey, different nontobacco Product.