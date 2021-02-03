Can one age group be responsible for almost half of the new cases of COVID-19?





For months, health officials have stated that young adults are a major player in the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States. However, new studies suggest problems in different age groups. People between the ages of 35 and 49 may be contributing new cases of the virus across the country. (Photo: Photo by Anna Shvets of Pexels) Fuel supply to the COVID-19 pandemic A recent study from Imperial College London, UK, was published in the journal Science It suggests that people between the ages of 35 and 49 maintain the resurrection of the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States. Researchers analyzed mobility data from more than 10 million American mobile phones from February to October 2020. The data collected helped determine where people went, such as groceries, restaurants and malls. The team then compared the data to COVID-19 cases and age-specific mortality. The findings pointed out in this study show that most COVID-19 infections came from people between the ages of 20 and 49.On the other hand, people aged 35-49 were responsible for 41.1% of new cases. SARS-CoV-2.. According to researchers, people in their late 30s to 40s are consistently promoting dissemination nationwide. The team points out that the estimated contributions of people aged 20-34 were significantly higher in the southern, southwestern, and western regions of the United States. The results of recent research the study A CDC study analyzed data from all states and the District of Columbia and found that 20% of COVID-19 cases in the United States between March and August 2020 were 20-29 years. -Older-Highest percentage of cases of all ages. The report also states that the median age of patients infected with COVID-19 has dropped from 46 years in May 2020 to 38 years in August due to the observed phenomenon. check out: Russian COVID-19 vaccine was very effective in the trial, research show What’s wrong? Dr. Samir Bhatt, co-author and associate professor at Imperial College London, told Yahoo Life that the data collected was about medieval schools, jobs and general activities compared to older people. It suggests that it is the cause of the phenomenon. He says these activities can cause infection and an increased risk of infection. Middle-aged people also have more contact with the younger and older population. Co-author Oliver Tarman said, “I am very sensitive to COVID-19 infection. Bhatt, meanwhile, explains that the exact reason is still speculative at this point. This research focuses on mobility, not the factors that drive it. “We’ve seen a group of young people aged 20-49 driving the spread for some time,” said Dr. Ameshua Darja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health and Security. But scientists are not completely sure about the cause. They have a theory that agrees with new research. Adalja states that the data in this study increase the likelihood of early vaccination of middle-aged people to control the spread of the virus. Related story: Top 5 Tips for Smart Cleaning Science Check out more news and information about COVID-19 Science Times.

..





