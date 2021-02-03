Reaching herd immunity for COVID-19 is not easy: Shot

Switch captions Chet Strange / AFP via Getty Images Chet Strange / AFP via Getty Images

Scientists estimate that 70% to 85% of people need to get immunity from the coronavirus before the disease diminishes through a process known as herd immunity. Both innate immunity and vaccines can play a role in achieving that goal. But getting there is not easy.

“The idea of ​​herd immunity is that after a sufficient number of people have been infected or vaccinated, the virus begins to subside spontaneously because there are not enough people left to be infected.” .. Lauren AnselmyersHe is a professor at the University of Texas and directs the COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. Herd immunity is not just a magical moment after the virus has disappeared. However, it points to a gradual decrease in cases.

“This pandemic has a lot of complexity, making herd immunity a little more complicated and perhaps an elusive concept,” she says.

For example, new variants of the virus can create a new wave of infection, even in people who have been vaccinated or previously exposed. It can slow the progression to herd immunity-or, if the virus successfully evades the vaccine, it can put herd immunity out of reach.

So far, known variants are at least partially susceptible to vaccines, and it is not clear whether previously infected individuals can be re-infected with new variants. In any case, the virus continues to evolve.

Another big issue is what to do with people who are already infected. Jeffrey Shaman, Columbia University, That number is estimated at 105 million.. This is about 32% of the US population. If previously exposed people are still immune, it is a major step towards reaching herd immunity.

Dr. Cali Nado She at Stanford University states that for at least some time they believe they are immune and “can be added to herd immunity.”

But Dr. Stanley PerlmanMicrobiologists and immunologists studying the coronavirus at the University of Iowa are not ready to make a comprehensive statement.

“People with severe illnesses are probably better protected from reinfection,” he says. Therefore, these people, along with those who have been vaccinated, are probably immune even one year after the pandemic.

“But what we don’t know is people with asymptomatic or very mild infections. How long will their immunity last?” He says.

This is important because the majority of the 105 million people who appear to be infected have very mild or no symptoms. Most people don’t know they’ve picked up the virus, so they never asked to take the test. Approximately 25 million cases were identified through the test.

People with mild symptoms often have a much slower immune response. It suggests that immunity may not last long.Perlman Points for research Of the coronavirus that causes colds. These viruses cause mild symptoms and people do not maintain immunity to them.

“We know they’re protected for about a year, sometimes longer, and perhaps shorter, but that’s certainly not a lasting protection,” Perlman says.

So it could be a race. Will vaccination campaigns succeed before people with moderate immunity become more susceptible to infection again?

About 32.8 million doses of vaccine were given Administered as of TuesdayAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 6.1 million people, or 1.8% of the US population, received the two doses needed for the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna.

Nado agrees that he does not know how long innate immunity will last. “That’s why people who get innate immunity definitely need to get the COVID vaccine.”

Even with the best scenarios, even if all 105 million Americans previously exposed to the virus are immunized, it is not easy to achieve immunity from 70% to 85% of the population. ..

This figure includes children under the age of 18 and teens, who make up 22% of the US population. Currently, the vaccine is not approved for people under the age of 16. Research is underway to see if the vaccine is safe and effective in children, and public health experts are waiting for those results.

“We hope that children will be vaccinated by the end of spring and early summer,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor at the National Institutes of Health last week. Stated.

And here is another challenge. Many Americans say they don’t want to be vaccinated. A Kaiser Family Foundation Poll For example, in December, we found that 27% of adults said they didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Herd immunity can remain out of reach if a sufficient number of people decline.

But here previously infected people can make a difference. Many hesitant people also belong to demographic groups that are likely to have been previously infected. That is, innate immunity can help fill the gap — assume that immunity lasts long enough.

You can contact Richard Harris, correspondent for NPR Science [email protected]..