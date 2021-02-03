Coronavirus Calculator: Find out where you are in the vaccine queue





9 million people across the UK COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccines since they were first deployed. In Wales, we aim to vaccinate the top four priority groups by mid-February. The· Welsh government And the UK Government both follow the advice of the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) regarding the order in which people receive vaccines. Residents of long-term care facilities and their caregivers At the top of the list, followed by all people over the age of 80 and front-line healthcare professionals. However, as deployment progresses, more and more populations will be vaccinated. You can now use the calculator to see when you can get your first and second dose of the Covid vaccine. The list is as follows, in descending order of priority. 1) Residents of long-term care facilities for the elderly and their caregivers

2) All people over 80 and frontline medical and social welfare workers

3) Everyone over 75 years old

4) Everyone over 70 years old and clinically very vulnerable individuals

5) Everyone over 65 years old

6) All individuals aged 16-64 years in underlying health at high risk of serious illness or death

7) Everyone over 60 years old

8) Everyone over 55 years old

9) Everyone over 50 The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the United Kingdom on December 2, making it the first vaccine. Coronavirus A vaccine approved anywhere in the world. Following this, on December 30, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was approved as cheaper and easier to distribute. The third vaccine produced by Moderna was approved for use in the United Kingdom in early January, and several other vaccines are expected to follow the first quarter of 2021. Since the pandemic began, the UK has ordered a total of 407 million doses of seven different vaccine candidates. BioNTech / Pfizer-40 million (Approval and deployment)

Oxford / AstraZeneca-100 million (Approval and deployment)

Modana-17 million (Approved, but not yet in the UK)

Novavax – Phase 360 ​​Million

Janssen – Phase 3-30 million

GSK / Sanofi-Phase 1 / 2-60 million

Valneva – Phase 1/210 million

